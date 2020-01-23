Windshield smashed, racial slurs painted on car in Calgary, police investigate as ‘hate-motivated crime’

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service says a vandalism incident in a neighbourhood in the southeast part of the city is being treated as a “hate-motivated crime” by investigators.

According to police, a car in Douglasglen had its windshield smashed while someone also spray-painted racial slurs on the vehicle. They said the target of the vandal(s) was a 2004 Silver Honda Accord parked along Douglas Glen Crescent S.E.

Investigators believe the car was damaged some time between 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday and 7 a.m. on Thursday.

“Investigators believe the vehicle was targeted based on the ethnicity of the owner,” police said in a news release.

“Investigators are asking anyone with information or CCTV footage related to the incident to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers.

Police said offences are treated as hate-motivated crimes if they believe the offender was “motivated by bias, prejudice or hate that is based on one of nine personal characteristics of the victim.”

“The hate motivation is considered by the court after a person is found guilty of the crime,” police said. “If the judge decides during sentencing that hate was a motivation for the crime, it is an aggravating factor that adds to the convicted person’s sentence.”

