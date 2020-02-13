Menu

Crime

Arrest made in homicide of 16-year-old boy in Sussex area

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted February 13, 2020 3:54 pm
RCMP say death of New Brunswick teen now considered a homicide
WATCH: New Brunswick RCMP say they are now investigating the suspicious death of a 16-year-old boy in the Sussex, N.B., area as a homicide.

An arrest has been made in the murder of a 16-year-old boy from the Sussex, N.B., area.

In an email to Global News, Cpl. Jullie Rogers Marsh confirmed the arrest but was not able to provide additional information.

Michael Kraszewski was found dead in a Picadilly, N.B., mini-home on Orchard Crescent after police responded to a report on Dec. 18, 2019.

Police say no one else was inside when the teen was found. His death was ruled a homicide the next day.

Rogers Marsh added that more information may be available Friday.

CrimeNew BrunswickHomicidesussexN.B.PicadillyOrchard CrescentCpl. Jullie Rogers-MarshMichael Kraszewski
