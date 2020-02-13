Arrest made in homicide of 16-year-old boy in Sussex area

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

An arrest has been made in the murder of a 16-year-old boy from the Sussex, N.B., area.

READ MORE: RCMP say death of New Brunswick teen now considered a homicide

In an email to Global News, Cpl. Jullie Rogers Marsh confirmed the arrest but was not able to provide additional information.

Michael Kraszewski was found dead in a Picadilly, N.B., mini-home on Orchard Crescent after police responded to a report on Dec. 18, 2019.

Police say no one else was inside when the teen was found. His death was ruled a homicide the next day.

READ MORE: Police investigating suspicious death of 16-year-old boy in Sussex area

Rogers Marsh added that more information may be available Friday.