Hextall on Hockey: re-signing Paul Maurice the smart move

Send this page to someone via email

In business, you always want to make the smart move. The right move.

The Winnipeg Jets extending Paul Maurice as head coach of the hockey club is just that move.

It’s a low-risk, low-cost deal for the Jets.

They know Maurice. They have certainty in what can be expected from him.

Story continues below advertisement

They can also fire him at any time and know that he would find work shortly after and not remain on their books.

And by not extending Maurice, he could be an example of a free agent who skates away to have success somewhere else — which doesn’t play well for the organization to attract and retain talent in the Winnipeg market.

The “right move” part is that Paul Maurice is exactly the right coach at the right time for this Jets team.

He has guided the Jets through their lowest of lows and highest of highs.

This season alone, the way in which Maurice has dealt with the Dustin Byfuglien situation and Winnipeg’s defence – or lack thereof – could be crafted into a crisis management case study.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, Maurice isn’t just trying to create a champion team in Winnipeg, he is a champion for Winnipeg. He loves it here, he’s proud to live here and he demands his players show the city, the province and its people that same level of respect.

Yes, extending Paul Maurice is the smart move, it’s the right move and it’s good business by the Winnipeg Jets management.

16:26 Jet’s coach Paul Maurice talks contract extension and life in Winnipeg Jet’s coach Paul Maurice talks contract extension and life in Winnipeg