Snoop Dogg apologizes to Gayle King for Kobe Bryant remarks

Send this page to someone via email

Three days after denying he threatened the life of Gayle King, Snoop Dogg has reached out with an apology for making “derogatory” remarks against the CBS This Morning host.

The Still rapper tore into the 65-year-old in a viral video last Thursday after she brought up 2003 sexual assault allegations against the late Kobe Bryant during an interview with former WNBA star Lisa Leslie.

After attempting to clarify his expletive-laced comments on Saturday and the subsequent social media backlash, the world-renowned rapper issued a formal apology via Instagram on Wednesday.

(L-R) Snoop Dogg and Gayle King. CP Images Archive

“I would like to apologize to you publicly for the language that I used and calling you out of your name and just being disrespectful,” said Snoop.

Story continues below advertisement

The 48-year-old rapper called his comments towards King “disrespectful” and said he “overreacted,” adding that he “should have handled it way different.”

READ MORE: Snoop Dogg denies threatening Gayle King over Kobe Bryant interview

In his initial video rant, Snoop said King was “way out of pocket” before calling her a “funky dog-haired b—h” and a “punk motherf–ker” as he accused her of trying to “tarnish” the late NBA player’s reputation.

“Respect the family and back off, b—h, before we come and get you,” he said.

i apologize for his language in advance, to people who get distracted by words and miss the point. @SnoopDogg expressing how he feels about Gale & oprah funky Dog Face LOL #starzgettheapp #abcforlife #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac pic.twitter.com/2t2NDDHdsu — 50cent (@50cent) February 6, 2020

Furthermore, Snoop reflected on his words in the new apology video, saying: “Two wrongs don’t make no right. When you’re wrong, you gotta fix it.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Gayle King, I publicly tore you down by coming at you in a derogatory manner based off of emotions and me being angry at questions that you asked.

“I didn’t mean for it to be like that. I was just expressing myself for a friend that wasn’t here to defend himself,” Snoop said, referring to Bryant.

READ MORE: Sophie Turner reportedly expecting first child with Joe Jonas

On Jan. 26, Bryant died at the age of 41, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other victims in a fatal helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.

What triggered the Who Am I rapper’s initial comments was one specific question King had for Leslie, 47, during a controversial CBS This Morning interview that came less than two weeks after Bryant’s death.

.@WNBA legend @LisaLeslie told @GayleKing that Kobe Bryant's legacy is "not complicated" for her despite his 2003 rape accusation. "I don't think it's something that we should keep hanging over his legacy." https://t.co/qj6MVvOaqX pic.twitter.com/9qtVORobLO — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 4, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s been said that his legacy is complicated because of a sexual assault charge, which was dismissed in 2004,” said King. “Is it complicated for you, as a woman, as a WNBA player?”

Leslie then defended the five-time NBA champion, who was also her close friend.

“It’s not complicated for me at all,” she said. “Kobe’s not [that] kind of guy.”

“But Lisa, as his friend, you wouldn’t see it,” responded King, suggesting Bryant may not have been innocent.

Bryant was charged with sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman in 2003, however the case was dismissed in September 2004 after the accuser refused to testify.

0:32 Vanessa Bryant posts touching tribute to her daughter Gianna Vanessa Bryant posts touching tribute to her daughter Gianna

In his apology, Snoop told his followers that it was OK to right past mistakes.

“A lot of people look up to me, and they love me and they appreciate me, so I want to let them know that any time you mess up, it’s OK to fix it,” Snoop said.

“It’s OK to man up and say that you’re wrong. I apologize,” he said before addressing King directly.

“Hopefully, we can sit and talk — privately. Have a good day.”

Story continues below advertisement

As of this writing, King has not publicly responded to Snoop’s apology.