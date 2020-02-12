Sophie Turner reportedly expecting first child with Joe Jonas

Send this page to someone via email

Sophie Turner is reportedly expecting her first child with husband Joe Jonas.

According to multiple reports, the 23-year-old Game of Thrones actor is pregnant.

Just Jared, who was first to report the news, reported that a source said, “The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them.”

Many fans of the couple took to Twitter after news of Turner’s pregnancy spread.

imagine being a human being who was created thanks to joe jonas and sophie turner… wow. pic.twitter.com/dJ7wi0wgGF — ᴍᴀʀɪᴀ ɪꜱᴀʙᴇʟ✨ (@jbrosmilas) February 12, 2020

I love sophie turner and joe jonas so much how can I be their baby’s godmother pic.twitter.com/ycVhEoCchJ — stefunny (@wavvys) February 12, 2020

A baby is coming🍼🐉 Congratulations to Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas who are expecting their first child together💘 (we're not crying you are) #missguided pic.twitter.com/aB01Nkx1Wh — Missguided (@Missguided) February 12, 2020

SOPHIE TURNER IS PREGANT PRINCE/PRINCESS OF NORTH IS COMING I’M—🥺 pic.twitter.com/kCXpI7LMNW — Hana (@MissAmericHANA) February 12, 2020

I've never been more excited for a celebrity baby than I am for Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas. — Jessica (@Catsby0) February 12, 2020

Y’all #SophieTurner and #JoeJonas are having a baby there’s gonna be a princess of the North my heart🥺💕 pic.twitter.com/WWF5Bs6pT8 — ali_cardoza (@Ali_Not_Ally) February 12, 2020

SOPHIE TURNER IS PREGNANT pic.twitter.com/zf4r3iGLNk — lady somer of house stark (@somermichael) February 12, 2020

This video played in my soul when I read that Sophie Turner is pregnant. Another crush lost to motherhood💔 — Late Night Snack (@_Guillermoney) February 12, 2020

Congrats @joejonas and Sophie Turner 🎉😭

Sophie is pregnant with the first child!

I think Joe and Sophie will be great parents!#JoeJonas #SophieTurner#JonasBrothers pic.twitter.com/p5BTlA1Zxg — Subayan (@JONAS_AAA_UNO) February 12, 2020

The couple’s last major public appearance together was the the 2020 Grammys, where Jonas, 30, performed What A Man Gotta Do.

(L-R) Joe Jonas of music group Jonas Brothers and Sophie Turner attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

On Feb. 4, Turner shared a photo with her husband and captioned it, “Happiness begins with you, bub.”

The pair got married after the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019 in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas at Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel, where an Elvis impersonator officiated their nuptials.

Turner walked down the aisle as country singers Dan + Shay performed their hit, Speechless.

1:19 Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner married by Elvis impersonator in surprise Las Vegas wedding Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner married by Elvis impersonator in surprise Las Vegas wedding

Jonas’ brothers, Nick and Kevin, served as his groomsmen. Their wives, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Deleasa, also attended the wedding. Notably absent from the ceremony was Turner’s best friend and Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams, who Turner had previously said would be a maid of honour in her wedding.

They had a second, more formal ceremony in France in June 2019.

Turner and Jonas started dating in November 2016.