Entertainment

Sophie Turner reportedly expecting first child with Joe Jonas

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted February 12, 2020 2:26 pm
Updated February 12, 2020 3:28 pm
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner expecting their first child
WATCH: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner expecting their first child

Sophie Turner is reportedly expecting her first child with husband Joe Jonas.

According to multiple reports, the 23-year-old Game of Thrones actor is pregnant.

Just Jared, who was first to report the news, reported that a source said, “The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them.”

READ MORE: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner married by Elvis impersonator in surprise Las Vegas wedding

Many fans of the couple took to Twitter after news of Turner’s pregnancy spread.

The couple’s last major public appearance together was the the 2020 Grammys, where Jonas, 30, performed What A Man Gotta Do.

(L-R) Joe Jonas of music group Jonas Brothers and Sophie Turner attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
(L-R) Joe Jonas of music group Jonas Brothers and Sophie Turner attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

On Feb. 4, Turner shared a photo with her husband and captioned it, “Happiness begins with you, bub.”

Happiness begins with you, bub 🌹

The pair got married after the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019 in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas at Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel, where an Elvis impersonator officiated their nuptials.

Turner walked down the aisle as country singers Dan + Shay performed their hit, Speechless.

Jonas’ brothers, Nick and Kevin, served as his groomsmen. Their wives, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Deleasa, also attended the wedding. Notably absent from the ceremony was Turner’s best friend and Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams, who Turner had previously said would be a maid of honour in her wedding.

They had a second, more formal ceremony in France in June 2019.

Turner and Jonas started dating in November 2016.

