Korean ‘Goblin’ actor Go Soo Jung dies at age 24

Send this page to someone via email

South Korean actor Go Soo Jung has died at the age of 24.

The news of the actor’s death, who was in the drama Goblin and in BTS’s music video for With Seoul, was announced on Feb. 12 by her agency, Story J Company.

“A few days ago, actress Go Soo Jung bid farewell to this world and became one of the bright stars in the sky,” the agency said in a statement.

“We will always remember actress Go Soo Jung and her glowing smile which brightened the world. Please wish her a safe passage,” the agency added.

Her agency revealed that a private funeral was held on Feb. 9.

A report claimed that her agency explained that Go Soo Jung, who starred in the Korean drama series Solomon’s Perjury, passed away due to an illness.

Story continues below advertisement

Fans of the actor took to Twitter to share their condolences once news of her passing spread.

rest in peace, go soo jung.

she was so young 🥺 for those like me who don’t rly know her, she debuted on screen through the drama <goblin> and she was the actress for <with seoul> by BTS. pic.twitter.com/YNMWFQT3uF — 탱 ☆彡 (@taeyeonlyu) February 12, 2020

Rookie actress Go Soo Jung reportedly have passed away, funeral was held on February 9 in private She debuted with 'Goblin' and has appeared in 'Solomon Perjury' as well with BTS music video 'With Seoul' Our deepest condolences to her family pic.twitter.com/GrJ2pllqdA — The Seoul Story (@theseoulstory) February 12, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

May Go Soo Jung rest in peace 💓 She made her debut in Goblin in 2016. Remember to give her friends and family space and time for mourning.#RIP pic.twitter.com/YbqJTWCGM8 — Choice Music (@ChoiceMusicLA) February 12, 2020

Rest in peace, Go Soo Jung. Korean actress Go Soo Jung of hit TV drama "Goblin" has recently died from an illness, her agency Story J Company confirmed on Wednesday. A private funeral was attended by the actress' family and friends last February 7, 2020. pic.twitter.com/6puO0xkeqM — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) February 12, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

They girl in ''With Seoul By BTS'' , actress Go Soo Jung just passed away :( RIP

She's only 25 y.o pic.twitter.com/HdRVjRgpU9 — BTSTK⁷ (@TaeKook_3JRY) February 12, 2020

go soo jung, the rookie actress, has passed away at the age of 24 due to an illness. she is known for being one of the ghosts that followed ji eun tak in the hit drama ‘goblin’. fly high, angel. 🕊🤍 pic.twitter.com/8ufJdppzea — ً (@kdramarchive) February 12, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Actress Go Soo Jung Passes Away

(The actress in with Seoul with BTS…)

Rip angel pic.twitter.com/bP2CgJFLan — Hales ⁷ 🏳️‍🌈 (@dimplemyjoon) February 12, 2020

Rest In Peace to this young actress, Go Soo Jung. I send all my love and condolences to her family and loved ones.💜🥺 pic.twitter.com/OwNvm3ZU4j — ana⁷ ♡ EG☻ (@bloomingtae) February 12, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Globlin played such a big role in my life so this really blows. May Go Soo Jung Rest In Peace and my deepest condolences to her family and friends https://t.co/4LbgL4OIA2 — cels meeting MX 💛 (@cel_rynn) February 12, 2020

Deepest condolences to the fans, family, and friends of Go Soo Jung. She starred in the "With Seoul" advertisement with BTS.pic.twitter.com/jXbPCDFO2w — ; BTS WITH LUV ⁷ ; ✨💜 (@BeThemStars07) February 12, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Rest In Peace Go Soo Jung

We Seoul You❤ Ahhh this song tho :"(pic.twitter.com/eeku2TC8yy — ℒíαn↬Pᴀʀᴀᴅɪꜱᴇ'낙원' Eɴᴛʜᴜꜱɪᴀꜱᴛ⁷ (@FathFatho) February 12, 2020

Actress Go soo Jung died of an incurable disease, participated in the mv "with Seoul" of BTS Rest in peace, we will remember you with a smile 💓😢#RIPGooSoJung pic.twitter.com/LcUkv1BQ8W — Taeying c: (@strawberryTaehy) February 12, 2020

Story continues below advertisement