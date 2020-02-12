Menu

Entertainment

Korean ‘Goblin’ actor Go Soo Jung dies at age 24

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted February 12, 2020 12:10 pm
South Korean actress Go Soo Jung died at the age of 24.
South Korean actress Go Soo Jung died at the age of 24. Story J Company / Instagram

South Korean actor Go Soo Jung has died at the age of 24.

The news of the actor’s death, who was in the drama Goblin and in BTS’s music video for With Seoul, was announced on Feb. 12 by her agency, Story J Company.

“A few days ago, actress Go Soo Jung bid farewell to this world and became one of the bright stars in the sky,” the agency said in a statement.

READ MORE: ‘Nanny McPhee’ child star Raphael Coleman dies at 25

“We will always remember actress Go Soo Jung and her glowing smile which brightened the world. Please wish her a safe passage,” the agency added.

Her agency revealed that a private funeral was held on Feb. 9.

A report claimed that her agency explained that Go Soo Jung, who starred in the Korean drama series Solomon’s Perjury, passed away due to an illness.

Fans of the actor took to Twitter to share their condolences once news of her passing spread.

