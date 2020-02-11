‘Nanny McPhee’ child star Raphael Coleman dies at 25

Climate change activist and former actor Raphael Coleman, who starred in Nanny McPhee as Eric in 2005, died suddenly on Friday at the age of 25.

Coleman’s mother and stepfather shared the news on social media over the weekend.

“Rest in peace my beloved son Raphael Coleman, aka Iggy Fox. He died doing what he loved, working for the noblest cause of all. His family could not be prouder. Let’s celebrate all he achieved in his short life and cherish his legacy,” his mom, Liz Jensen, tweeted.

Rest in peace my beloved son Raphael Coleman, aka Iggy Fox. He died doing what he loved, working for the noblest cause of all. His family could not be prouder. Let’s celebrate all he achieved in his short life and cherish his legacy https://t.co/qFRKPT7rRG — Liz Jensen (@LizJensenWriter) February 7, 2020

Jensen attached a link to the website for Extinction Rebellion, which is an international climate change movement.

The article said Coleman, also known as Iggy Fox, was recently arrested at London’s Brazilian Embassy after joining an environmental protest calling for an end to “an ecological and human rights emergency.”

“I’m rebelling in love for this world and the wild. In compassion for the Indigenous, local and First Nations peoples who are persecuted protecting the ecosystems we all need to survive. In rage for the environmental defenders murdered every week — my siblings in the fight for life,” Coleman wrote in the article.

Coleman’s stepfather, Carsten Jensen, also penned an emotional Facebook post.

“I guess there’s nothing that makes you see death as unfair and meaningless as when a young person dies. It’s life itself that’s sabotaged. It just happened to my wife, Liz, whose youngest son, Raph of only 25, died last Friday,” Carsten wrote.

“He collapsed without prior health problems in the middle of a trip and could not be restored. I got to know Raph when he was six years old, and we were so close,” he said.

“I will never forget you, we say in a farewell greeting to the dead. But when it’s your own child, it’s your genes, your whole body, something greater than the word I who forever refuse to accept the judgment of death,” Carsten continued. “Raph wasn’t my child, even though I was close to him. But I can feel it myself. I see it in his mother’s eyes, and I hear it in her voice, the irreversible loss of the most precious thing in life.”

Coleman was best known for his role as Eric Brown in Nanny McPhee at the age of 11. He also appeared in It’s Alive and The Fourth Kind in 2009.

According to his stepfather, Coleman could have continued with his acting career but decided to “save the planet” instead.

“When I think of Raph, I see something that will never die, a blunt of eternity, a light beam that lives forever in young people,” Carsten wrote. “We believe that it is us, the older generations who have something to give the young people. We believe that we are the ones who pass the baton of life to them. But I think it’s the other way around. The young people remind us why we’re alive. They remind us of the purpose of life that this is the gift we must not in distraction until we have unpacked it.”

Many people took to Twitter to share their condolences once news of Coleman’s passing spread.

Our beloved son Raphael Coleman aka #IggyFox who loved life so much. Please retweet in his honour. RIP a courageous spirit of #ExtinctionRebellion https://t.co/e6G9Zpz38v — Liz Jensen (@LizJensenWriter) February 7, 2020

I was so heartbroken to hear about Raphael (now James Iggy). After we worked on Nanny McPhee, he dedicated his life to protecting wildlife and fighting climate change. I’m honoured to have crossed paths him & my heart is with his family in this dark time. https://t.co/oHU0a1l3BE — Eliza Bennett (@ElizaBennett) February 11, 2020

Such a tragic loss. #RestInPower #IggyFox great activist with #ExtinctionRebellion and dedicated protector of animals. A deep inspiration to all who met him. The rebellion continues for him. https://t.co/xKPKYNWVwI pic.twitter.com/v1HGP5DL5u — Occupy London (@OccupyLondon) February 8, 2020

‘Nanny McPhee’ actor Raphael Coleman dead at 25 👼💔 pic.twitter.com/X3mpTmcAt7 — 24 💜💛🐐🐍 (@LkAliveThanLkD1) February 11, 2020

So sad to hear Raphaël Coleman has died R.I.P 💔😢 my favourite character in Nanny McPhee was always Sebastian ❤ pic.twitter.com/SVxGQkRPGM — Danielle Johnson (@DanniJavaid94) February 10, 2020

RIP #RaphaelColeman Your life mattered and you were loved. 💔😢🙏 https://t.co/t5RTaGvSuf — Tasha Headrick (@TashaHeadrick) February 11, 2020

Very sorry to hear of the very sad passing of Raphael Coleman who played Eric in Nanny McPhee pic.twitter.com/XFvCD9msen — MirrenThompsonStreep (@HelenEmmaMeryl) February 10, 2020

Wow So Sad. No more stresses of this ole world only JOY & streets of Gold! Praying God gives the family his perfect peace & Strength. Raphael is Good! How do I know? Didn't no him prsnlly but smthng tells me he lvd by the gldn rule (s) Put no othr b4 God & luv thy nghbr as thyslf https://t.co/SHxNlvi9PQ — __Sophia__💕 (@keepinitreal) February 11, 2020

This makes me feel sad on so many levels. https://t.co/Q2HuEjASxH — Solnyshko (@Palwascha) February 11, 2020

Saf to hear another earth protector has died. RIP Iggy 💚🌍 https://t.co/qtJ81sC3mT — Cara Naden (@carannaden) February 11, 2020

His cause of death has yet to be revealed.