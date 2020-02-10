Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Oscars 2020 in memoriam: Luke Perry, Cameron Boyce, Sid Haig left out of tribute

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted February 10, 2020 10:58 am
(L-R): Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce.
(L-R): Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce. Getty Images

After the annual In Memoriam tribute during Sunday night’s Academy Awards, viewers noticed a few people missing from the segment.

While Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell performed a cover of The BeatlesYesterday, the In Memoriam segment paid tribute to many iconic people, including Kobe Bryant, Danny Aiello, John Singleton, Kirk Douglas, Diahann Carroll and more.

People watching at home noticed some omissions in the tribute to beloved members of Hollywood who passed in 2019, including Luke Perry, Cameron Boyce and Sid Haig.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Eminem shows up for surprise performance at 2020 Oscars

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Perry died last March after suffering a massive stroke at age 52.

Perry’s final appearance on the big screen was in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywoodwhich was one of this year’s Best Picture nominees.

‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ trailer
‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ trailer

Producer Shannon McIntosh shared that working with Tarantino was “a bucket list for Luke.”

“Luke went in and won that part and deserved that part and owned that part, so it’s really special. That was a bucket list that he was able to work with Quentin,” she said. “His performance is amazing, and he will be remembered as we release this movie, and his family will celebrate his performance with us.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Luke Perry to appear in ‘Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood’

Boyce, best known for his role as the teenage son of Cruella de Vil in the Disney Channel franchise Descendants, died in early July at his home in Los Angeles. He was 20.

The actor was found unresponsive in his home on July 6, and authorities were called. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:35 p.m.

Coroner says Disney actor Cameron Boyce died ‘unexpectedly’ from epilepsy
Coroner says Disney actor Cameron Boyce died ‘unexpectedly’ from epilepsy

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office said he died unexpectedly from epilepsy.

Boyce’s family released a statement saying he “passed away in his sleep due to a seizure that was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.”

Horror movie star Haig died of a lung infection at the age of 80 in September.

The House of 1,000 Corpses actor had a fall several weeks before and suffered serious breathing complications after arriving at the hospital.

READ MORE: Sid Haig, horror movie star, dies at 80

Haig worked on many films and television shows throughout his career, including The Devil’s Rejects, Rob Zombie’s House of 1,000 Corpses film series, Jackie BrownNight of the Living Dead 3D and Kill Bill: Volume 2.

Haig, Perry and Boyce did not appear in the televised In Memoriam section during the 2020 Oscars, but they do appear in the online In Memoriam section of the academy’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Oscars 20202020 oscarsluke perry deathcameron boyce death2020 oscars in memoriamcameron boyce in memoriam oscarscameron boyce oscarscameron boyce oscars 2020luke perry in memoriam oscarsluke perry oscarsluke perry oscars 2020oscars 2020 in memoriam
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.