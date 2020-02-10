Oscars 2020 in memoriam: Luke Perry, Cameron Boyce, Sid Haig left out of tribute

Send this page to someone via email

After the annual In Memoriam tribute during Sunday night’s Academy Awards, viewers noticed a few people missing from the segment.

While Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell performed a cover of The Beatles‘ Yesterday, the In Memoriam segment paid tribute to many iconic people, including Kobe Bryant, Danny Aiello, John Singleton, Kirk Douglas, Diahann Carroll and more.

People watching at home noticed some omissions in the tribute to beloved members of Hollywood who passed in 2019, including Luke Perry, Cameron Boyce and Sid Haig.

He wasn’t in the In Memoriam montage, but let’s remember Luke Perry tonight, too 😢 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/CaRhTeZasf — Carla Bleiker (@cbleiker) February 10, 2020

No Luke Perry in the In Memoriam? He was in one of the Best Picture nominated movies… #Oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/wKuRu1JQBS — Stephanie Berman (@Stephxo6612) February 10, 2020

Cameron Boyce and Luke Perry not being a part of the in memoriam is the reason why my eyes are dry — – s 💫 (@myrepugaytion) February 10, 2020

Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce weren’t in the in memoriam on the Oscars I was waiting to see him in the in memoriam but he wasn’t in it pic.twitter.com/QEyMxydQlW — Shannon Elmore I LOVE YOU CAMERON FOREVER!!💚 (@charmedgal731) February 10, 2020

Shame on the Academy for not including Luke Perry, Sid Haig and Cameron Boyce in the In Memoriam segment at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/BkZChofYGG — Moe Samir | Pop Culture & Music Expert (@TheMoeSamir) February 10, 2020

Excluding Luke Perry from the Oscars in Memoriam was disrespectful. He appeared in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood which was nominated for Best Picture. Quentin Tarantino personally selected Luke to be in his movie so why not mention him? #oscars pic.twitter.com/eRICigXD0N — Price of Reason (@priceoreason) February 10, 2020

I missed the In Memoriam and just read that they left out Luke Perry and my rage cannot be quantified. -H pic.twitter.com/AvEKZNyg0o — Heather & Jessica (@fuggirls) February 10, 2020

Sid Haig was an absolute legend. A wonderful actor and a beautiful human being. For him to be blatantly ignored by 'The Academy' for their In Memoriam section is an absolute disgrace . And this also goes to Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce . pic.twitter.com/WfgYHkT4lM — Horror Seen (@HorrorSeen) February 10, 2020

Can’t say I’m surprised that the #AcademyAwards forgot to honor Sid Haig during the in memoriam, so we will. Sid was an amazing actor, and a genuinely great person. Thank you for everything Sid. We miss you pic.twitter.com/bFJQXEjXse — Killer Horror Critic (@KillerfromSpace) February 10, 2020

imagine your last role being nominated for best picture and the academy still overlooks you. #LukePerry deserves so much better. — lilya🦋 (@oddscissors) February 10, 2020

Would’ve liked to have seen Sid Haig in the In Memoriam. At least @tcm included him in theirs. #Oscars — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 10, 2020

#oscars2020 where is your memorial for Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce Cmon you mentioned Kobe Bryant and he wasnt even a movie star ???

Shame Shame Shame pic.twitter.com/w2QQI7Ywwf — Jodie Welch (@welch_jodie) February 10, 2020

Dear #Oscars …

1. Get a host.

2. Use chyrons.

3. Please stop leaving folks out of "In Memoriam":

– Ron Leibman

– Michael J. Pollard

– Robert Walker Jr.

– Tim Conway

– Caroll Spinney

– Rene Auberjonois

– Jan-Michael Vincent

– Cameron Boyce

– Luke Perry

– Denise Nickerson! — Gary Miereanu (@SuperPRGuy) February 10, 2020

Perry died last March after suffering a massive stroke at age 52.

Perry’s final appearance on the big screen was in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, which was one of this year’s Best Picture nominees.

Producer Shannon McIntosh shared that working with Tarantino was “a bucket list for Luke.”

“Luke went in and won that part and deserved that part and owned that part, so it’s really special. That was a bucket list that he was able to work with Quentin,” she said. “His performance is amazing, and he will be remembered as we release this movie, and his family will celebrate his performance with us.”

Boyce, best known for his role as the teenage son of Cruella de Vil in the Disney Channel franchise Descendants, died in early July at his home in Los Angeles. He was 20.

The actor was found unresponsive in his home on July 6, and authorities were called. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:35 p.m.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office said he died unexpectedly from epilepsy.

Boyce’s family released a statement saying he “passed away in his sleep due to a seizure that was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.”

Horror movie star Haig died of a lung infection at the age of 80 in September.

The House of 1,000 Corpses actor had a fall several weeks before and suffered serious breathing complications after arriving at the hospital.

Haig worked on many films and television shows throughout his career, including The Devil’s Rejects, Rob Zombie’s House of 1,000 Corpses film series, Jackie Brown, Night of the Living Dead 3D and Kill Bill: Volume 2.

Haig, Perry and Boyce did not appear in the televised In Memoriam section during the 2020 Oscars, but they do appear in the online In Memoriam section of the academy’s website.

