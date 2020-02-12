Protesters leave key Vancouver intersection, set sights on B.C. Supreme Court

Send this page to someone via email

After more than 16 hours, Indigenous rights protesters have cleared out of the intersection of Cambie Street and Broadway, but are vowing to continue action Wednesday.

About 200 people gathered at the intersection just before the Tuesday rush hour to express support for Indigenous rights and title and back Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who oppose the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

READ MORE: Indigenous rights protesters shut down key Vancouver intersection ahead of evening commute

The group rejects the label of “protesters,” and instead describes themselves as land and water protectors.

Numbers dwindled throughout the night, but the intersection remained blocked until around 6:30 a.m. when the final 60 or so demonstrators packed up.

2:15 Indigenous rights protesters block access to B.C. legislature Indigenous rights protesters block access to B.C. legislature

The group says another demonstration is planned Tuesday morning outside the B.C. Supreme Court in downtown Vancouver around 10 a.m., before moving on to an unknown location.

Story continues below advertisement

Demonstrators are planning to file a legal challenge of a Port of Vancouver injunction that allowed police to clear protesters who were blocking several access points to the facility on Monday.

Vancouver police arrested 43 people at that event.

“When responding to protests and public demonstrations, officers maintain neutrality,” said VPD Sgt. Aaron Roed.

“The application for the injunction by the Port allowed the court to objectively consider all of the information and make a decision. The VPD then acted on this decision by the court.”

Indigenous rights protesters block the intersection of Cambie Street and Broadway on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Submitted

Tuesday’s blockade at Cambie and Broadway caused commuter chaos, and resulted in the VPD using motorcycles to escort emergency vehicles to the nearby Vancouver General Hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

It was one of dozens of demonstrations that have sprung up across B.C. and Canada in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in their battle with the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

2:06 Pipeline battle splits Wet’suwet’en community Pipeline battle splits Wet’suwet’en community

The pipeline company has signed agreements with 20 elected Indigenous councils along the route, but hereditary chiefs say those councils only have authority over matters on First Nations reserves, while they retain authority over land that was never settled with a treaty.