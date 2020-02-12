Wet’suwet’en solidarity protests continue to stall major Ontario rail line for 7th day

Send this page to someone via email

A blockade set up at a rail crossing near Belleville, Ont., has once again stopped rail service on the Montreal-Toronto and Toronto-Ottawa routes, which are among the country’s busiest rail corridors, in both directions.

Wednesday marks the seventh day in a row that both passenger and commercial trains have been unable to travel those routes.

Via Rail announced late Tuesday night it would be cancelling all trips along those lines until the end of Thursday.

“Bearing in mind the heavy rail congestion that has been building since last Friday east and west of the blockade near Belleville, Via Rail is working with the infrastructure owner (CN) on the specifics of the resumption of service, which is estimated to take at least 36 hours from the time the line is cleared.”

Neither Via Rail nor CN Rail has indicated a time when either CN Rail police, who have jurisdiction over the line, or Ontario Provincial Police, who have jurisdiction over Tyendinaga Township where the blockade is set up, will be making any arrests.

“We can’t speculate on the potential for any arrests,” OPP East Region spokesperson Bill Dickson said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

“The OPP hopes to continue talking to the group in order to reach a safe and peaceful resolution.”

Over the weekend, OPP served the small group of protesters stationed at the rail line an injunction ordering them to leave, but a video on social media appears to show protesters in Tyendinaga burning the injunction. OPP told Global News they were aware of the video but could not comment on whether any charges were being laid.

Tents and campers have been set up on one side of the rail blockade near Belleville, Ont., to house those protesting RCMP involvement on Wet’suwet’en land. Morganne Campbell / Global News

Via Rail officials say they “remain hopeful a resolution will be reached” but that they have cancelled trips so far in advance due to the “current uncertainty” of the situation.

The rail company says it is giving full refunds to those affected, but processing those refunds may take up to 10 days due to the volume.

As of Tuesday morning, Via Rail says 157 trains have been cancelled since the beginning of the blockade, and 24,500 customers have been affected.

Another blockade set up near New Hazelton, B.C., has also halted train service between Prince Rupert and Prince George in both directions since Saturday evening, while commuter rails in Montreal are cancelled for the third day in a row.

Trudeau says pipeline protests across Canada 'an issue that is of concern'

CN Rail sent out a notice on Tuesday saying if the blockades continued, it would be forced to close “significant” parts of its railway lines unless the blockades were removed.

The national rail company said the blockades in Ontario and British Columbia are “impacting all Canadians’ ability to move goods and enable trade.”

“Hundreds of trains have been cancelled since the blockades began five days ago. The impact is being felt beyond Canada’s borders and is harming the country’s reputation as a stable and viable supply chain partner,” CN Rail said.

Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau called the blockades “illegal,” saying they infringe on the Railway Safety Act.

“We are concerned because this has an effect on the transportation of goods by train across the country, and those trains, in some cases, are not being able to operate as they normally do because of the blockades,” he said Tuesday afternoon.

“Having said that, when injunctions are obtained by the train companies, it is up to the provinces. They are the ones who have the jurisdiction to act.”

Dashcam captures heated moment at pipeline protest

If CN Rail halts service in key corridors, it says it could impact shipments of food and consumer items, grain, construction materials, propane and other commodities.

“We are currently parking trains across our network, but due to limited available space for such, CN will have no choice but to temporarily discontinue service in key corridors unless the blockades come to an end,” CN Rail’s president JJ Ruest said in a statement.

The blockades have popped up around Canada in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en Nation hereditary chiefs, who are protesting the Coastal GasLink pipeline project in northern British Columbia.

Signs sit by the rail line near Belleville, Ont., where a blockade protesting a pipeline in northern British Columbia has stopped rail traffic for seven days in a row. Morganna Campbell / Global News

RCMP received an injunction to enter a blockade on unceded Wet’suwet’en land last Thursday, and since then several arrests have been made.

The blockade in Tyendinaga Township at a rail crossing at Wyman Road, just metres away from Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, started intermittently on Thursday evening but has been in full force since Friday morning.

Protesters have been active on social media, saying they will not be leaving the rail line until RCMP leave Wet’suwet’en land.

With files from Global News