Wet’suwet’en supporters shut down key Vancouver intersection ahead of evening commute

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 11, 2020 6:38 pm
Protesters occupy the intersection of Cambie and Broadway on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. .
Protesters occupy the intersection of Cambie and Broadway on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. . Claire Allen / CKNW

Protesters acting in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in their dispute over a contentious gas pipeline in northern B.C. took to the streets once again on Tuesday.

About 200 gathered at the intersection of Cambie Street and Broadway at about 2 p.m., blocking all traffic on the two thoroughfares.

Demonstrators, who reject the label “protesters” and describe themselves as land and water defenders, carried signs, banged drums and sang the women’s warrior song.

Vancouver police say they are monitoring the scene, but have so far acted only in a peacekeeping capacity.

“The VPD prepare for and police hundreds of events, protests, and demonstrations that occur in the city every year,” said VPD Sgt. Aaron Roed in an email.

“Public safety is always our priority when it comes to preparation and police resources for these events including the safety of protesters and our officers.”

READ MORE: Amid protests outside legislature, B.C. throne speech promises action plan for Indigenous communities

TransLink has detoured several bus routes but warns that the protest was causing delays on the 99, 15 and 17 routes of up to 70 minutes.

B.C. Legislature blocked by protesters, MLA’s being confronted at entrances
The protest comes as Indigenous youth and their supporters surrounded the B.C. legislature in a bid to disrupt Tuesday’s speech from the throne.

That demonstration forced the cancellation of the morning legislative session and a press conference by B.C. Premier John Horgan but failed to derail the throne speech.

READ MORE: Wet’suwet’en solidarity protesters block entrance to B.C. legislature ahead of throne speech

Protesters say they are acting in solidarity with members of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation who oppose the Coastal GasLink pipeline and what they perceive as a violation of Indigenous rights and sovereignty.

Tuesday’s action is one of dozens across B.C. and the country that have sprung up since the RCMP moved into Wet’suwet’en traditional territory to enforce a B.C. Supreme Court injunction ordering a path be cleared for pipeline construction crews.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ProtestWet'suwet'enVancouver protestWet’suwet’en protestvancouver pipeline protestvancouver indigenous rights protest
