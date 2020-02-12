East region OPP officer facing several sexual assault charges

Send this page to someone via email

An off-duty OPP officer is facing charges following a “domestic incident” last year, police say.

The complaint came in to OPP in October 2019 about an altercation involving an off-duty officer.

As a result of an investigation, a 30-year-old unidentified officer was charged with three counts of sexual assault and three counts of overcoming resistance by choking.

OPP are not releasing the name of the accused to protect the identity of the victim, but they say the officer has been with the OPP’s East region for the last four years.

The accused was released on bail and was suspended with pay.

OPP say the investigation is ongoing.

