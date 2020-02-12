Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

East region OPP officer facing several sexual assault charges

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted February 12, 2020 10:26 am
Updated February 12, 2020 10:50 am
OPP have charged an off-duty provincial police officer with sexual assault and several counts of overcoming resistance by choking.
OPP have charged an off-duty provincial police officer with sexual assault and several counts of overcoming resistance by choking. Global News File

An off-duty OPP officer is facing charges following a “domestic incident” last year, police say.

The complaint came in to OPP in October 2019 about an altercation involving an off-duty officer.

READ MORE: 16-year OPP officer charged in 3-vehicle crash in Midland

As a result of an investigation, a 30-year-old unidentified officer was charged with three counts of sexual assault and three counts of overcoming resistance by choking.

OPP are not releasing the name of the accused to protect the identity of the victim, but they say the officer has been with the OPP’s East region for the last four years.

The accused was released on bail and was suspended with pay.

OPP say the investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual AssaultOPP sexual assaultOPP domestic incidentOPP east region chargedOPP officer chargesOPP officer facing chargesOPP officers arrestedprovincial police officer chargedsexual assault violent OPP
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.