Blowing snow and bitterly cold forces closures around Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A blast of snow and bitterly cold temperatures are triggering some closures around Manitoba Wednesday.

An extreme cold warning has been issued all of Manitoba, expect for Sprague and extreme southwestern part of the province.

Numerous road closures were reported throughout the early hours of Wednesday, but those have since reopened.

#MBHwy75: Morris to Winnipeg, Road Reopened — Manitoba Roads (@MBGovRoads) February 12, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The cold weather is expected to continue through Wednesday and into Thursday.

The latest school closures can be found here.

For more up to date information on road conditions, visit the province’s website.