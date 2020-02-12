Menu

Blowing snow and bitterly cold forces closures around Manitoba

By Abigail Turner and Corey Callaghan Global News
Posted February 12, 2020 7:21 am
Updated February 12, 2020 7:58 am
Blowing snow has forced the closure of various highways early Wednesday.
511 Manitoba

A blast of snow and bitterly cold temperatures are triggering some closures around Manitoba Wednesday.

An extreme cold warning has been issued all of Manitoba, expect for Sprague and extreme southwestern part of the province.

Numerous road closures were reported throughout the early hours of Wednesday, but those have since reopened.

The cold weather is expected to continue through Wednesday and into Thursday.

The latest school closures can be found here.

For more up to date information on road conditions, visit the province’s website.

