Kelowna RCMP investigating incident between woman, youth

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 11, 2020 8:33 pm
Police presence at apartment building in Kelowna
WATCH: Police were stationed outside an apartment building in Kelowna on Tuesday afternoon. An ambulance later arrived.

Police were stationed outside an apartment building in Kelowna at Lanfranco Road and Gordon Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Kelowna RCMP, officers were called to an incident involving a woman apparently assaulting male youth.

“[RCMP] members were called to the area after receiving a call of a woman who had assaulted some youth,” Const. Lesley Smith told Global News.

Police said they were speaking to the youth and witnesses in the area.

The RCMP added the woman was held for police by a number of bystanders, and that she was in custody as the investigation continues.

“It’s unclear at this time what the motivation was or what the initial contact was between the female and the youth,” said police, adding they are asking for witnesses to contact them.

