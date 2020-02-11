Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Saskatoon Korean Association ‘amazed’ with ‘Parasite’ Oscar wins

By Mandy Vocke Global News
Posted February 11, 2020 6:52 pm
Updated February 11, 2020 6:58 pm
Saskatoon Korean Association ‘amazed’ with Parasite’s Oscar wins
WATCH: 'Parasite' Oscar wins mean a lot to Korean people in Saskatchewan.

History was made at the 92nd Academy Awards when South Korean director Bong Joon-Ho swept all four categories he was nominated in. The film Parasite won Best Original Screenplay, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Director, and Best Picture.

It was the first South Korean film to win an Oscar and the first non-English film to take home Best Picture. Joon-Ho’s four awards ties with Walt Disney for the most amount of Oscars won in a single night.

READ MORE: One for the ages: 7 historic firsts at the 2020 Oscars

The excitement around Parasite‘s wins goes beyond the South Korean film industry and has spread throughout the world.

Saskatchewan has a small, close-knit Korean community with only about 2,000 Korean people living in the province.

“It was thrilling to see Parasite making its way to Saskatoon. It was featured in [the] Roxy Theatre too, just a month ago,” Saskatoon Korean Association president David Oh said.
Story continues below advertisement

“Because of this movie, I think a lot more Koreans are coming together to celebrate and talk about Parasite.”

READ MORE: Oscars 2020: Viewership ratings plunge to record low

Oh said all of the Oscar wins were a big surprise since North American films are typically celebrated more at the Academy Awards.

“We were amazed and we want to see more Asian and Korean movies coming through,” Oh said.

Joon-ho’s films typically have underlying social themes portrayed through dark humour. Parasite criticizes the socioeconomic state of South Korea. In recent years, the term ‘Hell Joseon‘ has been used to describe the disparity between lower and upper classes.

Oh said the film successfully portrayed this issue to an audience who wouldn’t have known about it until seeing Parasite.

“This movie is really dealing well with how people in [the] lower class feel about the high class and how they see each other,” Oh explained.

READ MORE: Late Monty Python star Terry Jones contributes to U of S ‘Canterbury Tales’ app

Even though there are less than 1,000 Korean people in Saskatoon, Korean culture is still celebrated. The University of Saskatchewan (U of S) K-pop club is hosting a Global Korean Festival on campus Thursday evening.

A Korean play, The Grass Tomb, will be shown at the U of S Greystone Theatre in March.

“We are going to try on our own to show Korean culture and along with K-Pop culture that’s coming into North America,” Oh said.

Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
South KoreaOscarsK-popparasiteWalt DisneyAsianBest PictureBong Joon-HoHell JoseonSaskatoon Korean Association
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.