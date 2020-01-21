Saskatoon theatre icon Henry Woolf receives big 90th birthday present with U of S honour

Send this page to someone via email

Henry Woolf turned 90 on Monday and received a pretty exciting gift for his big day.

The University of Saskatchewan (U of S) re-named one of its theatres after Woolf.

Friends and former colleagues shared stories on his big day, in what’s now officially the Henry Woolf Theatre.

“It makes me feel even more conceited than I am,” Woolf joked at the celebration on Monday.

Woolf is a renowned artist, actor and director. He’s been an integral part of the Saskatoon theatre community for many years. He was the artistic director of Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan for a decade and was also the former head of the drama department at U of S.

“Our company has a lot we owe him and all of us as actors and directors and artists,” said Alan Long, Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan director of marketing and development.

“We owe a lot to Henry for all the great things he’s done in Saskatoon for so many years.”

Woolf is looking forward to the next decade.

“The theatre community in Saskatoon has never been livelier. It has wonderful theatres and terrific companies,” Woolf said.

A bursary is also being named after Woolf and will be given to one U of S drama student annually.