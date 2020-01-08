Saskatoon No. 16 on list of ‘best places to travel’ in Canada for 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon was the lone destination from the province to grace Vacay.ca’s top-20 list of “best places to travel” in Canada for 2020.

The digital magazine released its list on Wednesday with the Bridge City in the No. 16 spot.

Vacay.ca said it highlighted Canadian destinations that are at the forefront of environmental progress while remaining exciting places to visit.

“The travel industry is increasingly affected by consumers’ attachment to climate health and we believe consideration for the planet will significantly influence vacation choices in 2020 and beyond,” Vacay.ca founder and managing editor Adrian Brijbassi said in a press release.

“Our rankings spotlight locations that have become even more dynamic to visit because of their approach to confronting climate change.”

The report recommended visiting Saskatoon’s Remai Modern art gallery as well as the Broadway, Downtown and Riverdale neighbourhoods.

The city also offers more than 65 annual events and 200 parks.

“Saskatoon has so much more going on than meets the eye,” Vacay.ca managing editor Adrian Brijbassi wrote.

“Besides being a city teeming with parks, rivers, bike trails, and green areas, Saskatoon is also a historical gem and a culinary heavyweight with some of the friendliest people you will ever meet.”

The publication ranked Banff, Alta., at the top, noting the national park’s increased focus on sustainability and wildlife care. British Columbian locations appeared the most with seven on the list.

The rankings took two years to compile, according to the digital magazine.

Vacay.ca’s “best places to travel” in Canada for 2020:

Banff, Alta. Victoria, B.C. Haida Gwaii, B.C. Toronto Havre-Aubert, Que. Fogo Island, N.L. Vancouver Penticton, B.C. Montreal Saint John, N.B. Haines Junction, Yukon Tofino, B.C. Niagara region, Ont. Quebec City Oliver & Osoyoos, B.C. Saskatoon Cape Breton Highlands National Park, N.S. Galiano Island, B.C. Charlottetown, P.E.I. Writing-on-Stone Provincial Park, Alta.

