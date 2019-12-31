Menu

Canada

Former Remai Modern CEO granted stay in human rights complaint

By Thomas Piller and Doug Lett Global News
Posted December 31, 2019 5:11 pm
Updated December 31, 2019 5:45 pm
Former Remai Modern CEO Gregory Burke asked a Saskatoon court to stay a human rights complaint against him due to the investigation being delayed and expanded.
Former Remai Modern CEO Gregory Burke asked a Saskatoon court to stay a human rights complaint against him due to the investigation being delayed and expanded. File / Global News

The former executive director and CEO of Saskatoon’s Remai Modern art gallery was granted a stay in connection to a human rights complaint made against him.

Gregory Burke was accused of discriminating against an employee based on her sex and sexually harassing her between March 2013 and October 2014. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The complaint was filed in 2015 and dragged on for four years.

Burke’s lawyer filed an application in Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench in October, asking for the court to stay the complaint filed with the Saskatchewan Humans Rights Commission (SHRC). Burke said it has taken much longer than a normal investigation.

He said the ongoing SHRC proceeding has damaged his reputation and left him unemployable.

In a decision released on Dec. 31, the judge ruled in his favour, saying the delays are unreasonable. The judge added Burke has suffered significant prejudice because of the delays.

SHRC has 30 days to appeal the ruling.

-With files from David Giles

