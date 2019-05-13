Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan upgrades approved by city

Shovels will be going into the ground this fall on major improvements to the Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan site.

The City of Saskatoon approved the plans for the new arts and culture space on Monday.

The $3.5-million facility will replace the temporary set-up the group has used for the last 35 years.

Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan hopes to expand the number of performances with a new concrete amphitheatre and facilities.

“In August, our construction crews will come in to prepare the site for 2020. We’ll have a brand new, completely re-developed space,” Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan artistic director Will Brooks said.

“It will always be that sort of outdoor park-like atmosphere, but we’ll be able to put in some infrastructure, some bar and box office, and dressing room buildings … concrete amphitheatre. Those kinds of things which will really help us do our job for our patrons that much better.”

Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan plans to open its new home next spring.

The upcoming season in temporary structures at 948 Spadina Cres. East will present the two comedies As You Like It and The Comedy of Errors.