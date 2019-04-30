Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan site receives $100K from SRRA

Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan (SOTS) is moving forward with a plan to build a permanent base and enhanced infrastructures for its plays.

The Staging the Future campaign was launched to make upgrades that will allow SOTS to share its riverbank site year-round, including the local running community, by routing the Meewasin trail through the site.

The Saskatoon Road Runners Association (SRRA) pitched in with its own matching campaign that took only a few months to complete.

SRRA made a $100,000 donation toward Staging the Future on April 30.

“We have some really great members and we are lucky to be well connected throughout the Saskatoon running community, so we wanted to do our part to make sure this great project becomes a reality,” SRRA president Peter Goode said in a press release.

“We offered $50,000 as a matching amount and it was great to work with Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan to engage our members and others and encourage that broad community support to raise an additional $50,000.”

SRRA hopes the completed site will be the new launching area for its Saskatoon River Run.

The planned amphitheatre and transformed site are expected to be ready for SOTS’s 2020 season.

The 35th season in temporary structures at 948 Spadina Cres. East will present the two comedies As You Like It and The Comedy of Errors.