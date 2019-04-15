Darren Clarke headlining Synergy 8 2019 Drive for Kids campaign in Saskatoon

PGA Tour Champions player Darren Clarke, of Northern Ireland, is headlining a charity golf tournament in Saskatoon this summer.

The Synergy 8 2019 Drive for Kids campaign event takes place on Aug. 27 at the Willows Golf and Country Club.

“Darren Clarke came highly recommended by former guests Colin Montgomerie and Retief Goosen so we are thrilled he agreed to visit Saskatoon,” Synergy 8 campaign chair Troy Davies said in a press release.

“We have once again partnered with Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation to purchase the equipment needed for the pediatric trauma room that will be opening later this year.”

Clarke is a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, and won The Open Championship in 1992.

Joining Clarke this year is Golf Channel host Blair O’Neal, as well as NHLers Eric Gryba and Cam Talbot.

This will be the 11th campaign for Synergy 8 Community Builders.