‘A look at my journal’: Tenille Arts talks new album, coming home to tour in Sask.

If Nashville, Tenn. is the home of country music, the Grand Ole Opry is the heart.

Last September, Tenille Arts made her debut on the iconic stage, winding down a year of notable performances for the musician from Weyburn, Sask.

With the release of her new album Friday, Arts spoke with Global News from her Nashville home to talk music, “The Bachelor” and coming home to tour.

The interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Daniella Ponticelli: Thinking back to your debut at the Grand Ole Opry, what was that moment like?

Tenille Arts: That was definitely a bucket-list moment for me. My entire family came down and we made it — it’s a huge deal — so we made the whole night really special. I will never forget stepping into the circle and getting to perform for the first time in the Opry. I really tried to take it all in and remember the moment.

Tenille Arts performs the national anthem of Canada before Game 3 of basketball’s NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Tony Avelar

DP: You’ve also been named on several ‘artists to watch’ lists including Amazon Music Canada’s. What does that recognition mean to you?

TA: That’s so exciting to me because we worked really hard in 2019 to set up 2020. We’ve got so many huge things coming this year, and a lot of things we’re working towards. So to be on those lists and to be recognized like that is really awesome. I just hope that 2020 lives up to what we think it will be.

DP: Speaking of artists to watch, fans of “The Bachelor” got a chance to watch and hear you this week, singing during one of the dates. But this wasn’t your first time on the show either. Tell us about your connection to “The Bachelor”.

TA: I’ve actually been on the show three times now. The first time I was an independent artist and my manager had just been sending my music to a bunch of different TV producers and different things like that, and one of the producers from “The Bachelor” fell in love with my music. And she just said “we’ll have her back as many times as she wants” and it worked out really well that I’ve got a brand new single out.

DP: The single, “Somebody Like That”, actually entered the Top 10 in the U.S. itunes chart after that appearance. Your brand new album which is coming out Jan. 10 titled Love, Heartbreak and Everything In Between sounds like there’s a lot to draw from. How did you approach this project?

TA: My original idea was to have a themed album. That’s exactly what we did. The first four songs are love songs, the next four are breakup songs, and the last four are just kind of everything else in life. I’m just really excited for people to hear it. It’s really kind of a look into my journal.

DP: Can you talk about some of those Saskatchewan upcoming tour dates?

TA: I’m very excited about some of those upcoming tour dates in Weyburn and Moose Jaw, and we’re doing some summer festivals as well.

– With files from Mickey Djuric

