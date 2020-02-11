Menu

Sports

LB Solomon Elimimian commits to another year with Saskatchewan Roughriders

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted February 11, 2020 3:48 pm
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Kenny Lawler, is grabbed by Saskatchewan Roughriders' Solomon Elimimian during CFL West Final football action in Regina on Nov. 17, 2019.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Kenny Lawler, is grabbed by Saskatchewan Roughriders' Solomon Elimimian during CFL West Final football action in Regina on Nov. 17, 2019. Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press

Linebacker Solomon Elimimian is not testing CFL free agency after re-signing with Saskatchewan Roughriders on Tuesday.

He registered 88 tackles, including four sacks, in 15 games last season, his first as a Roughrider.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Roughriders expect to stay quiet as CFL free agency approaches

Elimimian spent the first nine years of his CFL career with the B.C. Lions and was named the most outstanding player in 2014.

He also won a Grey Cup with the Lions in 2011.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Roughriders sign linebacker Cameron Judge for 2020 season

Elimimian is a four-time CFL All-Star and six-time CFL West Division All-Star, including the 2019 season.

In 133 career games, Elimimian has 833 tackles, 33 sacks and eight interceptions.

