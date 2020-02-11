LB Solomon Elimimian commits to another year with Saskatchewan Roughriders

Send this page to someone via email

Linebacker Solomon Elimimian is not testing CFL free agency after re-signing with Saskatchewan Roughriders on Tuesday.

He registered 88 tackles, including four sacks, in 15 games last season, his first as a Roughrider.

Elimimian spent the first nine years of his CFL career with the B.C. Lions and was named the most outstanding player in 2014.

He also won a Grey Cup with the Lions in 2011.

Elimimian is a four-time CFL All-Star and six-time CFL West Division All-Star, including the 2019 season.

In 133 career games, Elimimian has 833 tackles, 33 sacks and eight interceptions.

