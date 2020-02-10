Saskatchewan Roughriders expect to stay quiet as CFL free agency approaches

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are telling fans not to expect any major moves when CFL free agency begins on Tuesday.

Roughriders general manager Jeremy O’Day said he likes where his team is at and does not anticipate any significant free agent signings.

“At the end of the season we sat down [and] evaluated the roster. Craig [Dickenson] and I and our staff went through and developed our plan moving into the offseason,” O’Day said.

“The conclusion for us is that we really do like the team that we have and we really want[ed] to try and get as many of those guys back as possible…we thought if we did that, we didn’t have a lot of holes that we needed to attack in free agency.”

O’Day has already re-signed some important pieces and keys to last year’s success.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Roughriders sign linebacker Cameron Judge for 2020 season

Wide receiver Shaq Evans, linebacker Cam Judge, defensive backs Nick Marshall and Ed Gainey all agreed to one-year deals.

On Monday, the team also announced that six-time all-star defensive lineman Charleston Hughes would be back for another season.

Story continues below advertisement

“Free agency, for us, started a long time ago by signing guys that we believe in on our own team, guys that we prioritized. Trust me, that is a lot of work to keep those guys,” said Craig Dickenson, Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach.

“I want to give Jeremy some credit where credit is due.”

The future for linebacker Solomon Elimimian, defensive lineman Micah Johnson and slotback Naaman Roosevelt is still up in the air, as it remains uncertain if they return to the green and white.

O’Day said he taking a “never say no” approach to resigning players ready to hit free agency, but feels good either way – especially at the wide receiver position.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Roughriders round out coaching staff for 2020 season

“We feel confident with the group we have right now. You have to remember we brought Jordan Williams-Lambert back for a purpose last year and we are looking at him to get back into his form from a couple of years ago,” O’Day said.

“We traded for Kenny Stanford, we got Shaq back and we’ve got Kyran Moore. We also have some good young ones that we like on our roster with Paul McRoberts and Carlos Henderson.”

The Roughriders lost linebacker Derrick Moncrief, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders of the NFL in the off-season. They did however; sign Otha Foster lll to help fill the void.

Story continues below advertisement

Dariusz Bladek, Philip Blake and Thaddeus Coleman are all offensive lineman without a contract.

Last week, the team announced the release of running back Marcus Thigpen, who is now a free agent.

Other notables resigning from last year include punter John Ryan and centre Dan Clark.