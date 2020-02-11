Menu

Crime

17-year-old charged for child pornography-related offences in Halifax

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted February 11, 2020 3:30 pm
.
. File / Global News

Halifax Regional Police said they have charged a 17-year-old male youth from Halifax with child pornography-related offences on Tuesday.

Police said they conducted a search of an address in Halifax after receiving information from the Ontario Provincial Police that a person from Halifax had been sharing sexually explicit images of children online.

READ MORE: 14-year-old from Bridgetown, N.S. faces child pornography charges

As a result, a number of electronic devices has been seized for forensic analysis by investigators.

Police said they’ve arrested the male youth without incident at the scene.

READ MORE: 22-year-old man charged with child pornography-related offences in Dartmouth

He has been charged with one count each of distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Story continues below advertisement

The 17-year-old is scheduled to appear in Halifax youth court Tuesday.

