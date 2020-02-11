17-year-old charged for child pornography-related offences in Halifax

Halifax Regional Police said they have charged a 17-year-old male youth from Halifax with child pornography-related offences on Tuesday.
Police said they conducted a search of an address in Halifax after receiving information from the Ontario Provincial Police that a person from Halifax had been sharing sexually explicit images of children online.
As a result, a number of electronic devices has been seized for forensic analysis by investigators.
Police said they’ve arrested the male youth without incident at the scene.
He has been charged with one count each of distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.
The 17-year-old is scheduled to appear in Halifax youth court Tuesday.
