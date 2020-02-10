Protestors gather outside Lethbridge RCMP station in support of Wet’suwet’en people

Send this page to someone via email

People in Lethbridge are showing their support of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation after some of its members were arrested by RCMP while protesting the construction of a gas pipeline.

The clans living on the Wet’suwet’en land in northern British Columbia have been protesting against the 670-kilometre long Coastal Gaslink pipeline which would run from Dawson Creek to Kitimat.

The Wet’suwet’en nation has long opposed the project, and its territory is not covered by treaty.

RCMP has issued a court injunction near the site, but that hasn’t stopped protestors attempting to block construction in the area.

Several demonstrators have been arrested in Wet’suwet’en and 33 people have been arrested in Vancouver for protesting.

In Alberta, the Lethbridge Public Interest Research Group (LPIRG) organized the solidarity event via Facebook on Sunday.

The rally on Monday had around two dozen people all chanting, “consultation is not consent”.

Some protestors told Global News that their attendance was meant to show support and stand together with the Indigenous people.

The call to action was originally sparked by the “We Support the Unist’ot’en and the Wet’suwet’en Grassroots Movement” who have asked cities across Canada to show their support.

The online group has 11,805 members, and has garnered almost 3,000 more supporters over the last thirty days.

Solidarity protests are occurring in all major cities across the country, but the movement has also gained international attention.

Protests in support of Wet’suwet’en have taken place in the U.S. in Washington DC, Bellingham, and San Francisco, as well as in New Zealand, Sweden and Ecuador.