Regina police believe fentanyl may be source of 14 overdoses over weekend

The Regina Police Service (RPS) issued an advisory on Monday following numerous calls about drug overdoses this past weekend.

Fourteen calls attended by officers came in between 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 7, and 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 9, according to a press release.

Police said information leads them to believe fentanyl may be the source of these overdoses. The opioid is so strong that a dose the size of a snowflake can be fatal.

While investigating, officers administered the antidote naloxone in three of the cases.

No deaths were reported.

There were other calls where EMS were called to potential drug overdoses, police said.

RPS is warning the public not to take chances with their health and reminds them that buying drugs from a dealer can result in unknown additives and dangerous risks.

If someone is believed to be in medical distress due to drug consumption, police said to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about the overdoses is asked to contact RPS at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.