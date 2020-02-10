Brantford police arrest 2 suspects, searching for 2 more after fatal weekend shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Brantford police have arrested two men and say they are looking for two more after a fatal weekend shooting in the city.

Officers were called to the Galaxy Motel on Colborne Street East in Brantford just before 6 a.m. Saturday where three men suffered gun shot wounds.

All three were taken to hospital where a 42-year-old man succumbed to his injuries.

The other two victims, a 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, are still recovering from their injuries in hospital.

Police announced Monday that two people have been arrested, although investigators have not named the individuals, nor have they announced what charges they are facing.

Brantford police have issued arrest warrants for the two outstanding suspects, 35-year-old Roger Earl VanEvery and 22-year-old Shajjad Hossain Idrish.

Story continues below advertisement

WANTED in connection to BPS Homicide Investigation: Roger VanEvery, 35 year old from Brantford. If seen, please do not approach and call 9-1-1 https://t.co/JyTtlo9m7W pic.twitter.com/hN1EYWWPzJ — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) February 10, 2020

WANTED in connection to BPS Homicide Investigation: Shajjad Hossain Idrish, 22 year old from Hamilton. If seen, please do not approach and call 9-1-1 https://t.co/JyTtlo9m7W pic.twitter.com/4M2YOewPEd — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) February 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

They are wanted on murder, attempted murder, and firearms offences and police say the men could be in the Brantford or Hamilton areas.

Police say both men should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

If anyone sees the two suspects, they are benig asked to contact police or 9-1-1.

Police say the shooting is not believed to be a random act of violence.