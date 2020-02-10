Police seeking 2 suspects after drugs, jewelry reportedly stolen from Peterborough home

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough are seeking two suspects following a reported armed home invasion on Sunday night.

The Peterborough Police Service says two men entered a Dalhousie Street home around 7 p.m., where they allegedly brandished knives and demanded drugs and jewellery from those inside.

READ MORE: Man charged with attempted murder following alley stabbing in downtown Peterborough

The suspects reportedly left with some drugs and jewelry, and police and paramedics were called to the scene. Police say one of the victims suffered a small cut that did not require medical attention.

“At this time, the incident appears to be drug-related,” police said on Monday afternoon.

Both suspects are black men described as 20 to 25 years old.

One of the suspects is described as six feet tall with a skinny build and was wearing a black hoodie and jeans, according to police

Story continues below advertisement

The other suspect is described as five feet 11 inches tall with a skinny build and black, curly hair. He was reportedly wearing a white hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

2:02 City police hire first woman to Emergency Response Team City police hire first woman to Emergency Response Team