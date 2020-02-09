Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with attempted murder following alley stabbing in downtown Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 9, 2020 7:40 pm
Updated February 9, 2020 7:47 pm
peterborough-police2
A Peterborough man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in the city's downtown on Saturday morning. Global News File

A man has been charged with attempted murder following a daytime stabbing in downtown Peterborough on Saturday morning.

Peterborough Police Service says just before 10 a.m. a 30-year-old man was walking in an alley between Simcoe and Charlotte streets when he was approached by an unknown man.

READ MORE: Cobourg police investigating reported weekend robbery, stabbing at park

Police say the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim twice. The suspect fled the scene and ran towards Charlotte Street.

Police were contacted and discovered the victim in the area. He was first transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre and later to a Toronto hospital, police said. The victim underwent surgery and is listed in stable condition.

Investigators identified a suspect and around 4:15 p.m. located him on Brock Street.

Story continues below advertisement

Dillon Dwayne Cowen, 23, was arrested and charged with attempted murder. He was held in custody for a bail hearing on Sunday, police said.

Cowen was arrested in December 2019 after allegedly waving ice picks in the downtown area.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or the Peterborough Police Crime Line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or email or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

Revamp in the works for Peterborough alley connecting Simcoe St. and Hunter St.
Revamp in the works for Peterborough alley connecting Simcoe St. and Hunter St.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
StabbingAttempted MurderPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police Servicedowntown Peterboroughpeterborough stabbingdaytime stabbingDillon CowenPeterborough alley stabbing
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.