Man charged with attempted murder following alley stabbing in downtown Peterborough

A man has been charged with attempted murder following a daytime stabbing in downtown Peterborough on Saturday morning.

Peterborough Police Service says just before 10 a.m. a 30-year-old man was walking in an alley between Simcoe and Charlotte streets when he was approached by an unknown man.

Police say the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim twice. The suspect fled the scene and ran towards Charlotte Street.

Police were contacted and discovered the victim in the area. He was first transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre and later to a Toronto hospital, police said. The victim underwent surgery and is listed in stable condition.

Investigators identified a suspect and around 4:15 p.m. located him on Brock Street.

Dillon Dwayne Cowen, 23, was arrested and charged with attempted murder. He was held in custody for a bail hearing on Sunday, police said.

Cowen was arrested in December 2019 after allegedly waving ice picks in the downtown area.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or the Peterborough Police Crime Line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or email or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

