Cobourg police investigating reported weekend robbery, stabbing at park

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Police in Cobourg, Ont. are investigating a reported robbery and stabbing which occurred on the weekend.

The Cobourg Police Service say on Wednesday afternoon, they received information an incident which occurred at a park on Saturday.

READ MORE: Police investigating stabbing at Canadian Tire in central Hamilton

Police were informed a female victim was walking in the park when an unknown offender approached her and attempted to rob her. The man was holding onto what the victim described as a sharp object.

The victim said she was able to get away from a struggle with the suspect but suffered cuts on both her arms.

Neither a description of the suspect nor the name of the park was provided.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 905-372-6821 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

0:27 Police seek witnesses after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Cobourg Police seek witnesses after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Cobourg