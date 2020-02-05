Menu

Crime

Cobourg police investigating reported weekend robbery, stabbing at park

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 5, 2020 8:26 pm
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 905-372-6821 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 905-372-6821 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Cobourg Police Service

Police in Cobourg, Ont. are investigating a reported robbery and stabbing which occurred on the weekend.

The Cobourg Police Service say on Wednesday afternoon, they received information an incident which occurred at a park on Saturday.

READ MORE: Police investigating stabbing at Canadian Tire in central Hamilton

Police were informed a female victim was walking in the park when an unknown offender approached her and attempted to rob her. The man was holding onto what the victim described as a sharp object.

The victim said she was able to get away from a struggle with the suspect but suffered cuts on both her arms.

Neither a description of the suspect nor the name of the park was provided.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 905-372-6821 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police seek witnesses after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Cobourg
Police seek witnesses after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Cobourg
