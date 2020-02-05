Police investigating stabbing at Canadian Tire in central Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old Hamilton man who was stabbed in a Canadian Tire parking lot on Tuesday is “not co-operating” with an investigation, according to police.

Detectives say the incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. at the store on Main Street East and Victoria Avenue South.

The victim was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

After conducting a search and canvassing for witnesses, investigators are now asking residents near 304 Main St. E. to check security cameras and contact police should they see any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-961-1876 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

