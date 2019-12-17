Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man on condition not to possess weapons found with ice picks: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 17, 2019 12:37 pm
peterborough-police2
A Peterborough man faces several charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Global News File

A Peterborough man currently on conditions not to possess weapons has been charged after he was allegedly found with ice picks in downtown Peterborough on Monday.

Peterborough Police Service says that around 9:30 a.m., witnesses reported a man with his face covered was allegedly waving ice picks in the area of George St. between Brock and Murray streets.

READ MORE: Peterborough man, on condition not to possess weapons, found with knives: police

Another witness around 9:50 a.m. reported a man waving ice picks behind a George St. N. business.

Later Monday, police received information that a man with his face fully concealed, had been to a hardware store on Simcoe St. and allegedly took merchandise off a shelf, concealed it and then attempted to leave the store without paying.

Police say store staff confronted the man, who surrendered the merchandise and then fled the store on foot.

Story continues below advertisement

Just before 4 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area and a short time later the suspect was located in a Brock Street parking lot where he was placed under arrest.

During the search, police allege the man was found to be in possession of an ice pick. Police say he is currently on conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and not possess any weapons.

As a result of the investigation, Dillon Dwayne Cowen, 23, of Brock St., Peterborough, is charged with the following:

  • Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Disguise with intent
  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Theft under $5,000
  • 4 counts of failure to comply with a probation order
  • 2 counts of failure to comply with a recognizance

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday, police said.

Teen bank robbery suspect injured in officer-involved shooting, SIU investigating
Teen bank robbery suspect injured in officer-involved shooting, SIU investigating
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimedowntown PeterboroughGeorge StreetIce Pickwaving ice pick
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.