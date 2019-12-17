Peterborough man on condition not to possess weapons found with ice picks: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man currently on conditions not to possess weapons has been charged after he was allegedly found with ice picks in downtown Peterborough on Monday.

Peterborough Police Service says that around 9:30 a.m., witnesses reported a man with his face covered was allegedly waving ice picks in the area of George St. between Brock and Murray streets.

Another witness around 9:50 a.m. reported a man waving ice picks behind a George St. N. business.

Later Monday, police received information that a man with his face fully concealed, had been to a hardware store on Simcoe St. and allegedly took merchandise off a shelf, concealed it and then attempted to leave the store without paying.

Police say store staff confronted the man, who surrendered the merchandise and then fled the store on foot.

Just before 4 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area and a short time later the suspect was located in a Brock Street parking lot where he was placed under arrest.

During the search, police allege the man was found to be in possession of an ice pick. Police say he is currently on conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and not possess any weapons.

As a result of the investigation, Dillon Dwayne Cowen, 23, of Brock St., Peterborough, is charged with the following:

Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose

Disguise with intent

Carrying a concealed weapon

Theft under $5,000

4 counts of failure to comply with a probation order

2 counts of failure to comply with a recognizance

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday, police said.

