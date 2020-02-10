Watch ‘Frozen’ fan adorably reenact ‘Let It Go’ during her 1st snowfall

Send this page to someone via email

The magic of Disney was alive in Texas after a young Frozen fan saw her first snowfall.

A town in western Texas hadn’t seen snow for four years. For many, including two-year-old Madelyn, it was the first time they’d ever seen their hometown blanketed in white.

To commemorate the special moment, Madelyn decided to don her Elsa dress and reenact her favourite scene from Frozen, where the Disney princess sings the iconic song, Let It Go.

Mom Kristi Michele shared video footage of the adorable moment in a Facebook post that has since garnered more than one million shares, nearly 600,000 reactions and 248,000 comments.

In the recording, which has been viewed 43 million times, Madelyn theatrically pretends to be Elsa. She tosses her gloves to the side, sings along to the song and marches through the fluffy snow as her mom chuckles in the background.

Idina Menzel, the voice actress for Elsa, even shared it to her own Facebook page, writing: “Yes, Madelyn!”

“We literally watch Frozen all day every day,” Michele told CNN. “If we’re not listening to it in the car or at home, she even yells at Google Home to play Frozen music. So it’s nonstop Frozen at our house.”

The little girl has taken every opportunity to put on her dress, which she got for Christmas, and embody her favourite Disney princess. But when Madelyn saw the snow, she knew this was her time to shine.

“She refused to let me put her jacket on because it would mess up her dress,” her mom told the publication. “So I put her in a bunch of tights and boots and she went outside and I just pushed record and she just did her thing. It was perfect.”

In a slew of bad news that has dominated headlines since the beginning of the year, it seems the internet was waiting for a moment like this one to warm their hearts.

“I only wish I could see her sing the whole song,” one Facebook user commented underneath the video.

Another wrote: “This is the most precious thing I’ve seen in a while.”

“I’ve watch this like 10 times in the last 12 hours and I’m still not over her glove toss and little stomps,” another person wrote.

Michele also hopped into the comments section after some not-so-impressed people criticized her for letting her daughter go outside without a coat on.

“Thanks for all the love for my sweet girl! I’m shocked there’s so many views,” she wrote. “And for all the negative [people], it was less than two min and she refused to ruin her costume with a jacket.”

“I warmed my little angel up immediately after, don’t worry.”

