In Pictures: Rare snowfall turns southern U.S. into winter wonderland

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow!

By this time of year, Canadians are used to their cities being blanketed in white snow, but there are parts of the United States experiencing the beauty of winter for the first time this year.

Case in point: residents of Austin, Texas, were surprised to see a curious fluff falling from the sky on Wednesday night.

Many Twitter users have taken to social media to share their shock.

“Just got off work. Saw something that doesn’t happen in Austin, Texas very often,” one person wrote, along with video footage. “It’s actually snowing!”

Just got off work. Saw something that doesn’t happen in Austin Texas very often. It’s actually snowing! pic.twitter.com/YDE4WWy942 — Matt Lozano (@MiixPlays) February 6, 2020

Another tweeted: “The fact that it’s snowing in Texas and seeing how Texans are reacting to it reminds me when I went to Chicago and saw the snow.”

The fact that its snowing in Texas and seeing how Texans are reacting to it reminds me when I went to Chicago and saw the snow ❄️💛 pic.twitter.com/rn9cHTavfU — ♡ Yaky ♡ (@yakkyy_) February 6, 2020

“Snow in Texas? Yay!” another wrote on Twitter.

“Thanks to Mrs. Willis for making this snowman for our school!”

Snow in Texas?! Yay! Thanks to Mrs. Willis for making this snowman for our school! #doyouwannabuildasnowman pic.twitter.com/ihuqY8Fnrd — Kara Ficke (@FickesFriends) February 6, 2020

For some children, it was the first time they’d ever seen snow.

“Magical morning here in Texas,” another social media user wrote.

❄️Magical morning here in Texas! ❄️ (First time seeing snow for many of these kiddos!) pic.twitter.com/ganohLcvYf — Kelsey Gougler (@KelseyGougler) February 6, 2020

The same went for one Twitter user’s pair of pooches, who’d also never seen snow before.

In the footage shared, one of them can be spotted catching snowflakes in its mouth.

My niece sent me this from our family farm in North Texas today. Her dogs have never seen snow. pic.twitter.com/BDdO4ujAsO — Angela Kinsey🍩 (@AngelaKinsey) February 6, 2020

Students at the University of Texas commemorated the snowfall with group pictures.

University of Texas students take pictures near the Littlefield Fountain and UT Tower as snow falls, late Feb. 5, 2020, in Austin, Texas. Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP

The snow didn’t stop in Texas. Tulsa, Okla., also got its fair share.

“Finally! Snow in Oklahoma,” a Twitter user wrote, along with a photo of a snow-covered parking lot.

Two pedestrians in Tulsa carried an umbrella to protect themselves from the snow.

A winter storm brought snow to the Tulsa, Okla. area on Feb. 5, 2020. Snowfall totaling up to 5 inches is expected to fall in the Tulsa region. John Clanton/Tulsa World/Tulsa World via AP

The storm that hit the Oklahoma city promised a total of five inches of snow.

A pedestrian and a sand truck cross Boston Ave. at Sixth street in Tulsa, Okla., on Feb. 5, 2020. A winter storm blanketed the region in snow. John Clanton/Tulsa World/Tulsa World via AP

Based on the pictures, it’s hard to tell Tulsa apart from any snowy Canadian city.

A winter storm brings snow to the Tulsa, Okla. area on Wednesday. John Clanton/Tulsa World/Tulsa World via AP

