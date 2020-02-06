Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Trending

In Pictures: Rare snowfall turns southern U.S. into winter wonderland

By Meaghan Wray Global News
Posted February 6, 2020 2:26 pm
A winter storm brought snow to the Tulsa, Okla. area on Feb. 5, 2020. Snowfall totaling up to 5 inches is expected to fall throughout the Tulsa region.
A winter storm brought snow to the Tulsa, Okla. area on Feb. 5, 2020. Snowfall totaling up to 5 inches is expected to fall throughout the Tulsa region. John Clanton/Tulsa World/Tulsa World via AP

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow!

By this time of year, Canadians are used to their cities being blanketed in white snow, but there are parts of the United States experiencing the beauty of winter for the first time this year.

Case in point: residents of Austin, Texas, were surprised to see a curious fluff falling from the sky on Wednesday night.

WATCH: Snow day sillies: From bike-lane skiers to shoveling unicorns, Metro Vancouver basks in snow

Many Twitter users have taken to social media to share their shock.

“Just got off work. Saw something that doesn’t happen in Austin, Texas very often,” one person wrote, along with video footage. “It’s actually snowing!”

Story continues below advertisement

Another tweeted: “The fact that it’s snowing in Texas and seeing how Texans are reacting to it reminds me when I went to Chicago and saw the snow.”

READ MORE: While not fighting fires, Australian soldiers want a turn at ‘koala time’

“Snow in Texas? Yay!” another wrote on Twitter.

“Thanks to Mrs. Willis for making this snowman for our school!”

Story continues below advertisement

For some children, it was the first time they’d ever seen snow.

“Magical morning here in Texas,” another social media user wrote.

The same went for one Twitter user’s pair of pooches, who’d also never seen snow before.

In the footage shared, one of them can be spotted catching snowflakes in its mouth.

Story continues below advertisement

Students at the University of Texas commemorated the snowfall with group pictures.

University of Texas students take pictures near the Littlefield Fountain and UT Tower as snow falls, late Feb. 5, 2020, in Austin, Texas.
University of Texas students take pictures near the Littlefield Fountain and UT Tower as snow falls, late Feb. 5, 2020, in Austin, Texas. Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP

The snow didn’t stop in Texas. Tulsa, Okla., also got its fair share.

“Finally! Snow in Oklahoma,” a Twitter user wrote, along with a photo of a snow-covered parking lot.

Story continues below advertisement

Two pedestrians in Tulsa carried an umbrella to protect themselves from the snow.

A winter storm brought snow to the Tulsa, Okla. area on Feb. 5, 2020. Snowfall totaling up to 5 inches is expected to fall in the Tulsa region.
A winter storm brought snow to the Tulsa, Okla. area on Feb. 5, 2020. Snowfall totaling up to 5 inches is expected to fall in the Tulsa region. John Clanton/Tulsa World/Tulsa World via AP
READ MORE: Woman catches struggling porch pirate and rekindles his ‘faith in humanity’ [2019]

The storm that hit the Oklahoma city promised a total of five inches of snow.

A pedestrian and a sand truck cross Boston Ave. at Sixth street in Tulsa, Okla., on Feb. 5, 2020. A winter storm blanketed the region in snow.
A pedestrian and a sand truck cross Boston Ave. at Sixth street in Tulsa, Okla., on Feb. 5, 2020. A winter storm blanketed the region in snow. John Clanton/Tulsa World/Tulsa World via AP

Based on the pictures, it’s hard to tell Tulsa apart from any snowy Canadian city.

Story continues below advertisement
A winter storm brings snow to the Tulsa, Okla. area on Wednesday.
A winter storm brings snow to the Tulsa, Okla. area on Wednesday. John Clanton/Tulsa World/Tulsa World via AP

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TexasOklahomaAustin TexasTulsa Oklahomasnow oklahomasnow oklahoma texassnow texassnow united states
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.