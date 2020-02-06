In Pictures: Rare snowfall turns southern U.S. into winter wonderland

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow!
By this time of year, Canadians are used to their cities being blanketed in white snow, but there are parts of the United States experiencing the beauty of winter for the first time this year.
Case in point: residents of Austin, Texas, were surprised to see a curious fluff falling from the sky on Wednesday night.
Many Twitter users have taken to social media to share their shock.
“Just got off work. Saw something that doesn’t happen in Austin, Texas very often,” one person wrote, along with video footage. “It’s actually snowing!”
Another tweeted: “The fact that it’s snowing in Texas and seeing how Texans are reacting to it reminds me when I went to Chicago and saw the snow.”
“Snow in Texas? Yay!” another wrote on Twitter.
“Thanks to Mrs. Willis for making this snowman for our school!”
For some children, it was the first time they’d ever seen snow.
“Magical morning here in Texas,” another social media user wrote.
The same went for one Twitter user’s pair of pooches, who’d also never seen snow before.
In the footage shared, one of them can be spotted catching snowflakes in its mouth.
Students at the University of Texas commemorated the snowfall with group pictures.
The snow didn’t stop in Texas. Tulsa, Okla., also got its fair share.
“Finally! Snow in Oklahoma,” a Twitter user wrote, along with a photo of a snow-covered parking lot.
Two pedestrians in Tulsa carried an umbrella to protect themselves from the snow.
The storm that hit the Oklahoma city promised a total of five inches of snow.
Based on the pictures, it’s hard to tell Tulsa apart from any snowy Canadian city.
