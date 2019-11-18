Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Trending

Parent says buying baby cam ‘was a mistake’ after seeing child on monitor

By Meaghan Wray Global News
Posted November 18, 2019 11:55 am
A new parent shared a hilarious photo of her child on a baby monitor looking particularly demonic.
A new parent shared a hilarious photo of her child on a baby monitor looking particularly demonic. PassionPopSoc/Twitter

A new parent did the responsible thing by purchasing a baby monitor — little did she know, she’d make a rather demonic discovery after lights out.

In a post that has since gone viral, Twitter user @PassionPopSoc shared a still photograph of her child’s baby monitor, writing: “We got a new video baby monitor and I think that was a mistake.”

The image shows a black-and-white photo of baby Finn, eyes aglow.

Story continues below advertisement

The tweet has since garnered more than 400,000 likes, 83,000 retweets and 3,000 replies on the social media platform.

Global News has reached out to the Twitter user for comment.

“This looks like something from silent hill,” one Twitter user responded, while another wrote: “Congratulations on your bundle of demonic energy.”

“Is your baby baptized? If so, might want to try it again. First time clearly didn’t take,” one person suggested.

The Twitter user responded: “We did but it turned the water to blood, the priest started climbing up the walls, it was a whole thing.”

READ MORE: Mom terrified by ‘ghost baby’ appearance in her son’s crib

The jokes didn’t stop there, though. The parent then shared an edited snapshot of her child with a scary-looking head attached to the baby’s body.

“This has blown up a bit, so I thought I’d post a normal photo of my baby so y’all can see how cute he is.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Edmonton couple wins trip to Japan after toddler accidentally orders pay-per-view movie

The tweet prompted other parents to share their own creepy baby monitor photos.

“Had the same experience,” one wrote, along with a photo of a toddler standing in their crib.

“I had a similar treat one night,” another parent responded, sharing an image of their child wrapped in a blanket and staring at the camera.

Story continues below advertisement

 

“Ah yes… An image I know too well,” one person tweeted. “Our little one likes to stand up and stare right into the camera.”

One person’s child decided to get a little too close to the camera for comfort, while another took the upside-down approach, evoking an Exorcist-like image.

Story continues below advertisement

Nevertheless, baby monitors provide a sense of security for parents — and clearly a bit of comic relief, too.

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ParentingFamily Mattersbaby monitorbaby monitor demon childdemon babydemon baby monitordemon child baby monitordemonic babydemonic baby monitor
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.