Parent says buying baby cam ‘was a mistake’ after seeing child on monitor

A new parent did the responsible thing by purchasing a baby monitor — little did she know, she’d make a rather demonic discovery after lights out.

In a post that has since gone viral, Twitter user @PassionPopSoc shared a still photograph of her child’s baby monitor, writing: “We got a new video baby monitor and I think that was a mistake.”

The image shows a black-and-white photo of baby Finn, eyes aglow.

We got a new video baby monitor and I think that was a mistake pic.twitter.com/Cu3Qwb0baJ — Passion Pop Socialist (@PassionPopSoc) November 14, 2019

The tweet has since garnered more than 400,000 likes, 83,000 retweets and 3,000 replies on the social media platform.

Global News has reached out to the Twitter user for comment.

“This looks like something from silent hill,” one Twitter user responded, while another wrote: “Congratulations on your bundle of demonic energy.”

“Is your baby baptized? If so, might want to try it again. First time clearly didn’t take,” one person suggested.

The Twitter user responded: “We did but it turned the water to blood, the priest started climbing up the walls, it was a whole thing.”

The jokes didn’t stop there, though. The parent then shared an edited snapshot of her child with a scary-looking head attached to the baby’s body.

“This has blown up a bit, so I thought I’d post a normal photo of my baby so y’all can see how cute he is.”

this has blown up a bit, so I thought I'd post a normal photo of my baby so y'all can see how cute he is 💖 pic.twitter.com/KnZaPavLXS — Passion Pop Socialist (@PassionPopSoc) November 15, 2019

The tweet prompted other parents to share their own creepy baby monitor photos.

“Had the same experience,” one wrote, along with a photo of a toddler standing in their crib.

Had the exact same experience pic.twitter.com/GcWM02iyCv — kim (@kim_pozo) November 15, 2019

“I had a similar treat one night,” another parent responded, sharing an image of their child wrapped in a blanket and staring at the camera.

I had a similar treat one night. pic.twitter.com/ygcesUhjS7 — Jeff Louella (@jefflouella) November 15, 2019

“Ah yes… An image I know too well,” one person tweeted. “Our little one likes to stand up and stare right into the camera.”

Ah yes… an image I know too well. Our little one likes to stand up and stare right into the camera (old picture) pic.twitter.com/ZKB1t44RVe — Kathryn (@catkatnip) November 15, 2019

One person’s child decided to get a little too close to the camera for comfort, while another took the upside-down approach, evoking an Exorcist-like image.

Yeah, it’s a common thing on these cameras apparently. My daughter was laying upside down, which made it even more creepy pic.twitter.com/T7iAtqCo2f — Todd Miller (@MillerTodd87) November 15, 2019

Nevertheless, baby monitors provide a sense of security for parents — and clearly a bit of comic relief, too.

