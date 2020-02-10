Menu

Canada

143 cats removed from Edmonton-area home since December

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted February 10, 2020 10:45 am
143 cats seized from Edmonton-area home
WATCH ABOVE: More than 100 cats were removed from an Edmonton-area home over the course of five weeks beginning last December. In total, peace officers removed 143 cats from the house.

More than 100 cats were removed from an Edmonton-area home over the course of five weeks beginning last December.

The Alberta SPCA said 143 cats were removed from a house in the greater Edmonton area after the owner of the animals agreed to surrender the cats.

The SPCA said the cats were not in distress, which is why peace officers took a “slow and steady approach” to remove the animals. The organization began taking the animals out of the house on Dec. 12, when 35 cats were surrendered.

READ MORE: Edmonton officials looking for information after cat found with elastic band embedded in its skin

“We prefer to work with owners whenever possible to improve conditions for animals,” said Ken Dean, director of animal protection services for the Alberta SPCA.

“This allows us to reduce the stress on the owner, our peace officers, and most importantly, on the animals.”

Over the course of five weeks, peace officers made five visits to the home, according to a media release sent Monday morning. The SPCA did not say where the home is located.

READ MORE: ‘We believe this is a true hoarding situation’: More than 100 cats removed from Toronto home

The cats were taken to the Edmonton Humane Society, where they were checked by a veterinarian and spayed or neutered. The SPCA said some of the cats were put up for adoption, while others were sent to other agencies to be rehomed.

“We’re grateful we could support the Alberta SPCA with this case by providing the cats with the care they needed as well as their spay and neuter surgeries, giving them the opportunity at a new life while preventing further pet overpopulation,” said Liza Sunley, CEO of the Edmonton Humane Society.

The cost of vet care and boarding for the cats is expected to exceed $25,000, according to the SPCA.

READ MORE: Warrants issued for 2 women after 52 ‘neglected’ cats seized from Edmonton home

The SPCA said situations like this are not unusual; in 2019, the organization investigated 10 files that involved 20 or more cats in one home.

The SPCA said Alberta “continues to have a cat overpopulation problem.” The agency hopes this will serve as a reminder to pet owners of the importance of spaying and neutering their animals.

