Edmonton officials looking for information after cat found with elastic band embedded in its skin

Animal control peace officers in Edmonton are looking for the owners of a cat that was found in distress last week.

On Sept. 12, officers found the animal in the area of 129 Avenue and 118 Street in “physical distress,” according to a news release.

There was an elastic band wrapped around the cat’s neck that had become embedded in its skin.

Officers described the cat as a female domestic shorthair with dilute tortoiseshell colouring. The cat is reportedly around seven months old.

The animal was wearing a leopard printed collar with a bell but didn’t have a tag, microchip, tattoo or any other identifier, officers said.

The owner of the cat or anyone with information about the owner is asked to contact animal control peace officers by calling 311.