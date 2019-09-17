Canada
September 17, 2019 12:24 pm

Edmonton officials looking for information after cat found with elastic band embedded in its skin

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

Animal control peace officers are looking for the owner of this cat after it was reportedly found with an elastic band wrapped around its neck.

City of Edmonton
Animal control peace officers in Edmonton are looking for the owners of a cat that was found in distress last week.

On Sept. 12, officers found the animal in the area of 129 Avenue and 118 Street in “physical distress,” according to a news release.

There was an elastic band wrapped around the cat’s neck that had become embedded in its skin.

READ MORE: City will take over enforcement from Edmonton Humane Society — ‘Animals will be protected’

Officers described the cat as a female domestic shorthair with dilute tortoiseshell colouring. The cat is reportedly around seven months old.

The animal was wearing a leopard printed collar with a bell but didn’t have a tag, microchip, tattoo or any other identifier, officers said.

The owner of the cat or anyone with information about the owner is asked to contact animal control peace officers by calling 311.

