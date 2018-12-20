Changes recommended at Edmonton Humane Society after investigation into abandoned cats

Six months after an independent investigation was ordered into how three cats were left in an Edmonton Humane Society van for three weeks, the organization is set to release the results.

The EHS will speak about the results of the investigation at 3 p.m. Thursday.

A media advisory said the investigation recommended “changes” after the incident earlier this year, but didn’t go into further detail.

Global News received a tip in late May about an incident at the shelter and followed up.

According to a statement received in early June, the shelter said the animals were left in the van after being transported to the EHS from another shelter on March 27.

The animals weren’t discovered until April 18 when staff was preparing for another transfer.

“The cats were immediately assessed by our medical team and veterinarians who reported the cats as being alert and responsive, although dehydrated and hungry,” the statement said.

After backlash from the community, the EHS said it was open to an external investigation on June 7. Former Edmonton city councillor Kim Krushell volunteered to oversee the investigation carried out by a private Calgary-based firm.

On Sept. 20, the Alberta SPCA charged a staff member with two non-criminal offences under the Animal Protection Act.

Global News learned that the staff member charged was Mariah Berini. She had been reassigned to administrative duties until a verdict was reached.

“The Edmonton Humane Society takes these charges very seriously and we are committed to learning and growing from this incident to ensure it never happens again,” EHS Board Chair Summer Bradko said at the time.

The next day, the shelter confirmed to Global News that CEO Miranda Jordan-Smith had resigned from her position.

Jordan-Smith had been the subject of a petition that had collected over 4,000 signatures which called for her to be suspended after the cat incident.

