Over 200 adoption inquiries about trio of Saint Bernards at Edmonton Humane Society

Just one day after asking the public for help finding three “bonded” Saint Bernards a forever home, the Edmonton Humane Society received so many adoption inquires, it had to close the application process.

Over 200 emails were received from across Canada, the United States and even Australia since the news that Gasket, Goliath and Gunther were looking for a home.

The EHS said Wednesday it will review the emails received and begin to schedule adoption interviews. Despite the interest from across the world, the shelter said it was hoping to find a home close to Edmonton for the trio to minimize any more anxiety after a stressful couple of years.

Through social media, the EHS said a number of people came forward who said they knew the dogs when they were puppies. It turns out the three are actually littermates and have been together since birth. The people also shared that the dogs did everything together including eating out of the same bow, which the EHS said the three still do at the shelter.

The shelter also learned that the dogs are in fact five years old, not two as originally suspected. The EHS said that was surprising based on the condition of the dogs’ teeth.

In statement released Wednesday morning, the EHS thanked everyone who helped share the story of the three dogs looking for a home and promised an update when the brothers were adopted.