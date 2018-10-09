Trio of Saint Bernards at Edmonton Humane Society must be adopted together

The Edmonton Humane Society is facing a huge adoption challenge as three Saint Bernard dogs currently in its care must be adopted together.

Two-year-old Gasket, Gunther and Goliath were transferred to the EHS from another animal welfare agency and it quickly became clear the trio had bonded.

READ MORE: Edmonton Humane Society latest adoption blitz being hailed a huge success

If separated, the EHS said the three experience high levels of anxiety, searching and attempting to escape in order to find each other. So, the EHS is making it a requirement that all three be adopted together.

“These three gentle giants have won over the hearts of staff and volunteers – even with the excessive drool,” said Jamey Blair, manager of Animal Health & Protection at EHS.

“While their status as bonded pets creates a unique challenge to find a home that can care for all 350 pounds of them, we are confident that there is a family out there who will give these three dogs their second chance.”

When they dogs first arrived, they were reportedly underweight, but healthy. Now all three of them each weigh over 115 pounds and have recently undergone their neuter surgeries. They’ll be available for adoption on Wednesday.

READ MORE: They call it puppy love at the Edmonton Humane Society

But the EHS is cautioning anyone who may be interested in adopting the brood to consider the significant expense that will be incurred. The food alone is estimated to cost over $300 a month. The life expectancy of a Saint Bernard is between eight and 10 years and the potential of vet bills needs to be considered as well.

The EHS is also recommending that the dogs go to a home without any children and with a large outdoor area. The three appear to get along well with other dogs, but the City of Edmonton bylaw states there can only be three dogs at one residence.

READ MORE: Video of Edmonton puppy cake smash goes viral

Anyone interested in meeting Gasket, Gunther and Goliath is asked to email adoptions@edmontonhumanesociety.com as the three are being kept out of the public viewing area to give them more room.