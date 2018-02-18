They call it puppy love at the Edmonton Humane Society

Love was in the air Saturday night as a couple tied the knot at the Edmonton Humane Society.

It wasn’t an ordinary wedding.

Honey and Pugsley cordially invited the public to join them as the happy couple exchanged vows and jewelry as well as a few kisses.

“Watching Honey and Pugsley’s friendship grow these past few months has brought us many laughs and smiles,” said Jaime Caza, Honey’s human who also works at the Edmonton Humane Society.

The humane society was looking for a way to celebrate Valentine’s Day and raise funds for the organization.

Organizers knew as soon as the idea of a “doggy wedding” came about who should be the bride and groom.

“We knew that Honey and Pugsley are the best of friends and it would be their wedding,” said Caza. “We’ve had a blast planning it.”

Honey was a stray puppy, while Pugsley was surrendered to the Edmonton Humane Society when his previous family was no longer able to care for him.

They first found love with their fur-ever families before finding each other.

“Companion animals like them have so much love to offer,” said Caza.

All animals at the humane society are seen by a veterinarian, are vaccinated and spayed or neutered before being put up for adoption.

“We help thousands of animals every single year and (the funds) go to benefiting those animals,” she said.

Dozens of guests arrived to watch the two say “I do” (in their own way with treats) with their human friends.

Pets were also able to take part in doggy matchmaking as well as a photo booth and trainers were on-site to provide “relationship counseling” for a successful lifelong bond.

Pugsley and Honey enjoyed the traditional cutting of the cake and then dug in when they were finally able to taste the decadent creation.

All of the guests were sent home with many memories as well as a doggy bag.