Edmonton Humane Society hopes to adopt out 100 kittens in 1 day
The Edmonton Humane Society (EHS) is hoping to see an unprecedented 100 kittens adopted in one day.
The EHS’s 100-Kitten Challenge is hoping to give potential pet owners the chance to find a furry new family member while promoting the benefits of adoption. If successful, the adoption event will raise $10,000 to help care for the thousands of homeless, neglected and abused companion animals that come into the shelter each year.
READ MORE: Edmonton Humane Society at ‘maximum capacity’ for cats and kittens
The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14 as “kitten high season comes to a close.”
In the past 10 years, the record for most kittens adopted in one day was 29 animals on July 29, 2013.
READ MORE: Humane Society holds adoption event after reaching ‘maximum capacity’ for cats
Anyone interested in becoming a cat owner is encouraged to adopt one on Saturday for a special adoption price of $100, which includes a kitten starter kit from the EHS pet shop. Every kitten adopted from EHS has been spayed or neutered, has its first set of vaccinations, a medical check, and comes with a behaviour evaluation and one free vet visit at participating clinics.
“This is the first time in EHS history we’ve held a kitten-only adoption event,” said Sherri Drewe, EHS communications and marketing manager. “The 100-Kitten Challenge will give new hope to homeless kittens and bring the community together to celebrate the power of the human-animal bond.”
This Saturday we’re having our FIRST EVER kitten-only adoption event! All kittens will be available for the special price of $100, including a kitten starter kit. We’re aiming to find forever homes for 100 kittens! @starbuckscanada will also be on site during the event serving coffee and iced tea with a donation to EHS. Visit link in bio for more details. #100kittenchallenge #adopt #adoptdontshop #kittens #kittenlove #werenotkitten #meow #yegpets #yegevents
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Editor's Picks
Canadian linked to New York terror plot suffers 'serious mental health and substance abuse issues,' lawyer says
B.C. mosque removes link to anti-Semitic website following questions
TransCanada's Energy East: Not enough oil for that pipeline, analysts say
Bill Morneau's former firm could benefit from his decisions on overseas tax treaties
Is Saskatchewan ignoring the potentially deadly gas from oil wells?
Edmonton attack: How police decide who is a terrorist threat and who isn't
Las Vegas shooting: Site with White House press credentials falsely brands Trump foe as gunman
country music festival shooting las vegas
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.