October 10, 2017 3:41 pm

Edmonton Humane Society hopes to adopt out 100 kittens in 1 day

A kitten at the Edmonton Humane Society.

The Edmonton Humane Society (EHS) is hoping to see an unprecedented 100 kittens adopted in one day.

The EHS’s 100-Kitten Challenge is hoping to give potential pet owners the chance to find a furry new family member while promoting the benefits of adoption. If successful, the adoption event will raise $10,000 to help care for the thousands of homeless, neglected and abused companion animals that come into the shelter each year.

The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14 as “kitten high season comes to a close.”

In the past 10 years, the record for most kittens adopted in one day was 29 animals on July 29, 2013.

Anyone interested in becoming a cat owner is encouraged to adopt one on Saturday for a special adoption price of $100, which includes a kitten starter kit from the EHS pet shop. Every kitten adopted from EHS has been spayed or neutered, has its first set of vaccinations, a medical check, and comes with a behaviour evaluation and one free vet visit at participating clinics.

“This is the first time in EHS history we’ve held a kitten-only adoption event,” said Sherri Drewe, EHS communications and marketing manager. “The 100-Kitten Challenge will give new hope to homeless kittens and bring the community together to celebrate the power of the human-animal bond.”

