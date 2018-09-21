Edmonton Humane Society CEO who is subject of petition resigns from her position

The CEO of the Edmonton Humane Society (EHS) has resigned from her position, a spokesperson for the organization confirmed on Friday.

The spokesperson told Global News that Miranda Jordan-Smith left her job to pursue new opportunities.

“Miranda tendered her resignation earlier this month… after five years of service with the Edmonton Humane Society,” Kylie Adams said in an email.

Jordan-Smith had been the subject of a petition started three months ago that had collected over 4,000 signatures which called for her to be suspended after an incident in the spring in which the EHS said three cats were “unknowingly left” in a vehicle for three weeks. The EHS said the cats all survived and have since been adopted out to families.

On Thursday, an unnamed staff member with the EHS was charged by the Alberta SPCA with causing or permitting animals to be in distress and failing to provide adequate food and water to animals.

Global News has learned Jordan-Smith is not the person who has been charged.

Jordan-Smith could not be reached for comment on her resignation.