Crime

Warrants issued for 2 women after 52 ‘neglected’ cats seized from Edmonton home

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted October 21, 2019 5:00 pm
Fifty-two cats were seized from a home and motor home in northwest Edmonton on Sept. 21 by Edmonton police officers and Animal Care and Control peace officers.
Fifty-two cats were seized from a home and motor home in northwest Edmonton on Sept. 21 by Edmonton police officers and Animal Care and Control peace officers. . Supplied: Edmonton Police Service

WARNING: This story contains photos that some may find unsettling

The Edmonton Police Service has issued arrest warrants for two women after officers seized more than two dozen cats from a northwest Edmonton home.

On Sept. 21, EPS officers and Animal Care and Control Peace Officers searched a property in the area of 112 Avenue and 95 Street. According to a Monday news release from EPS, peace officers had seen animals living in “deplorable conditions” at the home and in a motor home parked at the property.

Police said the levels of ammonia from cat defecation and decaying animal flesh and led the officers to call in the hazmat team from Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

“Once inside the residence and motor home, a total of 52 cats, a majority of which were in ill health, were discovered surrounded by feces, urine and syringes throughout the two dwellings,” the police release said.

Police also found a decomposing cat inside the motor home.

All of the cats were seized, but 32 had to be euthanized due to “serious health issues.” The residence has been condemned and boarded up by the City of Edmonton.

WARNING: Some readers may find the photos below unsettling

Fifty-two cats were seized from a home and motor home in northwest Edmonton on Sept. 21 by Edmonton police officers and Animal Care and Control peace officers.
Fifty-two cats were seized from a home and motor home in northwest Edmonton on Sept. 21 by Edmonton police officers and Animal Care and Control peace officers. Supplied: Edmonton Police Service
The cats were found to be living among urine, feces and syringes.
The cats were found to be living among urine, feces and syringes. Supplied: Edmonton Police Service
The cats were found to be living among urine, feces and syringes.
The cats were found to be living among urine, feces and syringes. Supplied: Edmonton Police Service

 

Kelly Jenner, 38, and Alisha Leclercq, 32, are each facing a number of charges related to neglect and causing an animal to suffer under the Criminal Code and a number of similar charges under the Animal Protection Act.

Anyone with information about where the two might be is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
edmonton police serviceEPSAnimal CrueltyCatsAnimal Care and ControlEdmonton animal crueltyEdmonton police seize catsEdmonton seized catsSeized catsSeized cats northwest Edmonton
