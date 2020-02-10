SCARS animal rescue hosts first major pet adoption drive of 2020 in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

More than 100 animals were looking for their forever homes on Sunday, where 31 pets ended up being adopted.

Second Chance Animal Rescue Society (SCARS) hosted its first big adoption drive of the year at Movement Lab in Edmonton.

“We don’t have one building where you can come and view the animals — most of our animals are in foster care,” SCARS training coordinator Terra MacLean explained.

Roughly 30 dogs and 50 cats were at the event — just a fraction of the animals currently in care.

“Throughout the year we usually maintain about 90 to 100 dogs in care and about 50 to 70 cats,” she said.

SCARS does about four adoption drives like this one every year.

“These are so important for us,” MacLean said.

“We’ll adopt out on average about 20 to 30 animals from here and collect applications for even more that didn’t get to attend the event.”

Kathryn McClellan met her new pup Sunday.

“I saw this cute little fluff-ball — I actually came in for a different dog, but then I couldn’t resist,” she said while holding the newest member of her family.

She submitted her adoption application long ago — waiting for the right moment.

“I actually had two previous dogs and recently just lost my one of 10 years, so it was time,” she said. “I miss the companionship.”

SCARS relies on volunteer fosters. MacLean noted after events like this, they’ll see 10 to 15 more people sign up to foster.

“[They] are literally saving a life,” she said. “We take from what are referred to as ‘kill pounds’ — so the animals have a time limit.”

These big adoption drives are also a good time for the dogs to socialize, according to MacLean.

“They’re just happy to be pet and meet the people — you can see the people smiling and my biggest thing is the dogs smiling,” she said.

