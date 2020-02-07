Menu

Arrest made in death of missing Saskatchewan man found near Calgary

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted February 7, 2020 7:04 pm
Homicide unit investigating after body of missing Saskatchewan man found north of Calgary
The Calgary Police Homicide Unit is investigating after the body of Sheldon Wolf was found in a rural area north of the city. As Gil Tucker reports, Wolf was visiting from Carrot River, Sask. when he was reported missing.

The death of Sheldon Wolf, a Saskatchewan man who went missing from Calgary and whose body was later found north of the city, was a homicide and police believe they’ve arrested the person responsible.

Wolf’s body was found off a rural road near Airdrie on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Missing Saskatchewan man found dead outside of Calgary, police say

A day earlier, Calgary police asked the public for help finding the 47-year-old, saying he was last seen leaving the Sandman Hotel on 7 Avenue S.W. on Sunday.

Investigators searching in Elliston Park on Tuesday found evidence related to Wolf’s disappearance.

An autopsy done on Friday determined Wolf’s death was a homicide and police have arrested “a man believed to be responsible.”

The man’s name was not released on Friday because he hasn’t been officially charged.

Wolf, a husband and father of two from Carrot River, Sask., was visiting Calgary with his wife at the time of his disappearance and death, though family who spoke to Global News said they didn’t know why the couple were in the city.

Police investigators believe he “willingly met with individuals who he had no previous relationship with” before coming to Calgary.

