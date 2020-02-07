Menu

Crime

Port Hope man charged with impaired driving following collision on 401 off-ramp: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 7, 2020 5:27 pm
A Port Hope man was charged with impaired driving following a collision on a Highway 401 off-ramp on Thursday night.
Global News file

A Port Hope, Ont. man faces impaired driving charges following a two-vehicle collision on a Highway 401 off-ramp on Thursday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., Northumberland OPP officers responded to the collision on the westbound off-ramp to Toronto Road in the Municipality of Port Hope.

OPP determined that a sedan struck a tractor trailer which was parked on the ramp’s shoulder.

No one was injured, police said.

Police determined the driver of the sedan was under the influence of alcohol. OPP say a subsequent breath test revealed the driver allegedly had nearly three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle.

Owen Sharp, 21, of Port Hope, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs and operation with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on March 18.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingDrunk Drivinghighway 401Port HopeImpaired401Hwy 401Municipality of Port Hopeimpaired driving collision
