Port Hope man charged with impaired driving following collision on 401 off-ramp: OPP

A Port Hope, Ont. man faces impaired driving charges following a two-vehicle collision on a Highway 401 off-ramp on Thursday night.
Around 11:30 p.m., Northumberland OPP officers responded to the collision on the westbound off-ramp to Toronto Road in the Municipality of Port Hope.
OPP determined that a sedan struck a tractor trailer which was parked on the ramp’s shoulder.
No one was injured, police said.
Police determined the driver of the sedan was under the influence of alcohol. OPP say a subsequent breath test revealed the driver allegedly had nearly three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle.
Owen Sharp, 21, of Port Hope, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs and operation with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus.
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on March 18.
