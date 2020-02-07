Menu

Entertainment

Iconic downtown Hamilton music store slated to close in March

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted February 7, 2020 12:49 pm
The owner of Cheapies Records and Tapes has announced the downtown Hamilton store is closing after 40 years.
The owner of Cheapies Records and Tapes has announced the downtown Hamilton store is closing after 40 years.

After 40 years, a staple of Hamilton’s downtown music scene is about to go silent.

In a post on the company’s Facebook page, the owner of Cheapies Records and Tapes says the store will be closing on, or before, March 27.

Owner Brian Jasson writes in the post that the decision was made with a “heavy heart.”

Facebook
Facebook

Touted as ‘the largest record store in Hamilton,’ Cheapies was originally known as the Record and Tape Warehouse, which Jasson purchased in 1980.

“It quickly became one of the best performing stores in Canada,” writes Jasson.

“It’s now time to spend more time on myself and reflect on the countless great memories I have from Hamilton,” he added.

Dozens of people have commented on the Facebook post.

Wendy writes “It will be a sad day for Hamilton when you close but there are so many great memories in that store!”

Tom adds “So sad to hear of the store closing, this will leave a huge hole in the downtown landscape.”

Michelle says “Cheapies kept me sane through much heartache in the 80s.”

Jasson also owned Record World in Burlington in 1978 and added a second Record World location at 89 King Street East in Hamilton.

