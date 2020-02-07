Menu

Crime

Manitoba government warns of health card scam

By The Canadian Press
Posted February 7, 2020 12:11 pm
Manitoba Health is warning of a health card scam.
The Manitoba government is warning people of a possible phone scam involving provincial health cards.

A member of the public received a call from an automated service asking for their personal information related to a problem with their health card.

Manitoba Health says it doesn’t use automated calls to contact the public about their health card.

The government warns recipients not to provide any personal information and report the call to local police.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
