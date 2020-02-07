Manitoba government warns of health card scam

Send this page to someone via email





The Manitoba government is warning people of a possible phone scam involving provincial health cards.

A member of the public received a call from an automated service asking for their personal information related to a problem with their health card.

Manitoba Health says it doesn’t use automated calls to contact the public about their health card.

The government warns recipients not to provide any personal information and report the call to local police.

